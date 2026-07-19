Queen Elizabeth Had The Cutest Companion In One Of Her Royal Homes
Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary ascended to the British throne in June 1953, beginning what would be an unprecedented 70-year reign as Queen Elizabeth II. While the queen did personify one royal cliché during her rule — she was unflappable in the face of any crisis — Her Majesty wasn't the hardened, humorless monarch many have made her out to be. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II had many funny moments over the years, and was known for her witty comments to family members and heads of state alike. Her Majesty's warmhearted nature even extended to playthings, and one very special stuffed animal in particular.
In 1999, the queen visited the Scottish town of Haddington, where an official presented her with a small teddy bear dressed in a sweater, beret, and a traditional Scottish Parliament tartan scarf. The delighted ruler dubbed it Haddington, and she then instructed her staff to display the bear proudly in Her Majesty's private apartment, at her opulent Holyroodhouse property, also in Scotland. Not just anywhere, mind you; Haddington had to be placed in a seated position between the throw pillows on one of the sofas in the queen's sitting room.
In a 2026 interview with Hello! magazine, Holyroodhouse curator Emma Stead explained, "The queen was given him as a gift and after that she asked that whenever she arrived here, he be placed in that particular position on the sofa awaiting her arrival. She had a few personal objects that she liked to be placed quite precisely." How precisely? Staff kept photos of every inch of the space on hand, so that if the room needed to be emptied for a touch-up, they knew exactly where to place the furniture, artwork, and, yes, Haddington.
The queen's love of stuffed toys started early in her life
The queen notably came by her love of plushies naturally: As a young girl, then-Princess Elizabeth had a treasured collection of toy horses on wheels that could be pushed around the house. Even after her family's move to Buckingham Palace (Elizabeth's father became King George VI after her uncle, Edward VIII, handed over the crown), the princess was diligent about making sure her noble steeds were "fed" and arranged properly outside her bedroom door every night. Those toys now reside in the Royal Collection Trust, where they're well cared for, though perhaps they might not get a daily ration of pretend oats.
Fittingly enough, one of the beloved monarch's final public appearances — and certainly one of her most memorable — was Queen Elizabeth II's appearance with Paddington Bear, which was inspired by her young grandchildren. In honor of her Platinum Jubilee, in 2022, Her Majesty filmed a charming skit with the iconic character as an introduction to the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. Over tea in the royal drawing room, the two shared their mutual love of marmalade sandwiches before tapping their spoons on their saucers as an introduction to "We Will Rock You," as performed by Queen with Adam Lambert.
Following the queen's death just a few months later, devastated fans flooded her many properties with Paddington toys in addition to flowers and other tributes. Her Majesty would have been touched, but likely none of the bears would have captured her heart quite as much as her own little Haddington. The familiar blue-coated bears were later cleaned and donated to children's hospitals, which would have also pleased the queen no end.