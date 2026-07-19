Queen Elizabeth Had The Cutest Companion In One Of Her Royal Homes

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary ascended to the British throne in June 1953, beginning what would be an unprecedented 70-year reign as Queen Elizabeth II. While the queen did personify one royal cliché during her rule — she was unflappable in the face of any crisis — Her Majesty wasn't the hardened, humorless monarch many have made her out to be. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II had many funny moments over the years, and was known for her witty comments to family members and heads of state alike. Her Majesty's warmhearted nature even extended to playthings, and one very special stuffed animal in particular.

In 1999, the queen visited the Scottish town of Haddington, where an official presented her with a small teddy bear dressed in a sweater, beret, and a traditional Scottish Parliament tartan scarf. The delighted ruler dubbed it Haddington, and she then instructed her staff to display the bear proudly in Her Majesty's private apartment, at her opulent Holyroodhouse property, also in Scotland. Not just anywhere, mind you; Haddington had to be placed in a seated position between the throw pillows on one of the sofas in the queen's sitting room.

In a 2026 interview with Hello! magazine, Holyroodhouse curator Emma Stead explained, "The queen was given him as a gift and after that she asked that whenever she arrived here, he be placed in that particular position on the sofa awaiting her arrival. She had a few personal objects that she liked to be placed quite precisely." How precisely? Staff kept photos of every inch of the space on hand, so that if the room needed to be emptied for a touch-up, they knew exactly where to place the furniture, artwork, and, yes, Haddington.