How Queen Elizabeth's Paddington Appearance Was Inspired By Her Grandchildren

Simon Farnaby played the butler in the Paddington Bear/Queen Elizabeth II sketch for the Platinum Jubilee, and he spilled the tea on the RHLSTP podcast about what it took to get the queen to play the role just right.

After Paddington revealed he always kept a marmalade sandwich for emergencies, the queen was saying the line, "So do I," in a more militant way than the director wanted. So while the queen was, well, the queen and therefore would perhaps be intimidating to direct, the director chanced it anyway to get the right tone.

Farnaby described how the director had Queen Elizabeth think of saying the line to her grandkids to get the right tone: "'Ma'am, could you just be a bit gentler?' And she'd be so sweet and she'd go, 'I'm so sorry — yes, of course,' [...] 'Like you're talking to your grandchildren.'"

The queen ended up nailing the line, and Farnaby explained why the short skit perhaps was a unique challenge for the queen. After all, she spent much of her adult life in the public eye and delivering speeches. Farnaby said after they finished filming, Queen Elizabeth revealed that she was used to speaking with prepared remarks as compared to memorized lines.

The skit ends with Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington tapping out the rhythm of "We Will Rock You" by Queen, which was then picked up by the live band and drum corps at the concert.