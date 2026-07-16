Queen Camilla's Role In King Charles & Prince Harry's Reunion Says It All About Her Marriage

After a dramatic back-and-forth about security, accommodations, and other sticky issues, King Charles III finally saw his two youngest grandchildren for the first time in four years. The meeting with the king didn't go quite as expected for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though. According to royal biographer Angela Levin in an interview with TalkTV, Meghan supposedly had some personal demands for the meeting that weren't met. For Charles, on the other hand, it went just as planned: quietly, without reporters or paparazzi, and — most importantly for him — with his wife by his side. Contrary to predictions that Queen Camilla would avoid the encounter with Harry, she actually prioritized it.

A source who spoke to Vanity Fair claims the queen made the 15-minute drive from her residence at Ray Mill House to Charles' Highgrove House as soon as she heard the family meeting was on. "Charles wanted Camilla to be there for moral support and because she has been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry, and she dropped everything," the insider said. This can't have been easy for her; the queen and her younger son-in-law have been on chilly terms for years. After all, it was difficult for both Harry and William, Prince of Wales, to adjust to having a stepmother after losing the mother they loved so dearly. While William has developed a warmer relationship with the queen since then, Harry has accused Camilla of leaking unflattering stories about him to the press in an effort to boost her own image.

Camilla's willingness to subject herself to an uncomfortable situation says volumes about the royal marriage. She obviously supports her husband through thick and thin. To all appearances, she and the king are just as much in love now as they were four decades ago, and the sacrifices they've made for each other prove it.