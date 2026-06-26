Prince Harry And Queen Camilla's Icy Relationship Reportedly Won't See A Thaw During His UK Trip

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In July 2026, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is returning to the UK to promote next year's Invictus games. Surprisingly, Harry plans to bring Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on the trip. Although this development seems to indicate Harry's worked out a security solution, he still has complicated family dynamics to navigate. King Charles is reportedly thrilled to see his grandkids in person again after four years. Unfortunately, Queen Camilla apparently doesn't have the same enthusiasm for her stepson's travel plans.

Instead, Camilla might spend time at Ray Mill House, a home she's owned since the 90s. "It is my refuge," Camilla informed Country Life in 2022. "The one place where I can be completely relaxed on my own terms." Given this mindset, if Camilla is ensconced at her own private residence, it's unlikely she'll invite the Sussexes for a visit. In contrast, Charles is reportedly offering royal accommodations as a way to heal the rift with Harry and his family.

Charles takes his role as a grandfather seriously, and Harry's indicated it's a priority to have Archie and Lilibet spend time with the monarch. Queen Camilla, on the other hand, has different priorities. "Her job, as she sees it, is to support and protect her man," author Christopher Wilson asserted to the Daily Mail. In that case, it makes sense that Camilla might support the king by avoiding drama, so King Charles can focus on bonding with his grandkids.