How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Princess Diana With Their Kids
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will sadly never get to know their grandmother, the late Princess Diana. But that doesn't mean that they don't still celebrate her as a family. Harry's trauma responses to Diana's death are truly sad, but now, the Duke of Sussex is slowly building a new legacy in honor of his beloved mother, by incorporating small traditions to keep her memory alive. As Prince Harry kicked off his July 2026 U.K. visit, he revealed some details about his family's home life, and how he and his wife celebrated Diana's birthday with Archie and Lilibet on July 1.
During a Q&A at Scotty's Summer Festival, at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, Harry shared, "We do lemon drizzle cake. I think traditions are really, really important. Especially when they're sweet," per Page Six. This isn't the only thing they do to remember the late Princess of Wales, either. In April 2026, the "Spare" author proudly told "Today's" Hoda Kotb that his children know plenty about his mom simply because Harry has made sure to tell them all about her. "[We] very much so [talk about her]. I don't tell [Archie] all the stuff that happened but certainly, 'This is Grandma Diana,'" he confirmed (via Page Six).
Meghan and Harry's home is filled with pictures of Diana, so Archie and Lilibet have a very good idea of what she looked like too. For the prince, this keeps her memory alive, and he admitted that, in many ways, he feels Diana watching over them: "It's almost as if she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me. [...] He's got his kids. I've got my kids. The circumstances are obviously different, but [...] she's watching over us."
Prince Harry has actively kept his mother's legacy alive
Prince Harry was only 12 when Princess Diana tragically died, and while the Duke of Sussex has been open about how much he grappled with it, he's made sure to keep her legacy alive as an adult, sometimes with small gestures that spoke a thousand words. In May 2019, Harry and wife Meghan Markle celebrated her first Mother's Day with a subtle nod to Diana. The celebrity couple posted a snap of Prince Archie's tiny feet, cupped by Meghan's hand, on Instagram. In the background was a garden of forget-me-nots in full bloom, which were his mother's favorite flowers. "Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you," the caption read.
Harry has also acknowledged that, despite being so young when Diana died, he still clearly remembers how she parented him and older brother Prince William. As such, the royal tries to follow her example with his own children. While sitting down for a chat with the "Joe Marler Will See You Now" podcast in July 2026, Harry noted that he tries to always be there for Archie and Lilibet when they need him, and showers them with affection, just like his mother did with him. "If a day is hard, one thing I will do is always squeeze my kids that extra, extra tight," he explained.
From what Meghan has said, it's clear that their family often talks about Diana. During a 2025 appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," the Duchess of Sussex was asked how she felt about Harry saying that she's very similar to his mom in many ways. "It's beautiful," Meghan answered. "I wish I could have met her."