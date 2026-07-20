How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Princess Diana With Their Kids

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will sadly never get to know their grandmother, the late Princess Diana. But that doesn't mean that they don't still celebrate her as a family. Harry's trauma responses to Diana's death are truly sad, but now, the Duke of Sussex is slowly building a new legacy in honor of his beloved mother, by incorporating small traditions to keep her memory alive. As Prince Harry kicked off his July 2026 U.K. visit, he revealed some details about his family's home life, and how he and his wife celebrated Diana's birthday with Archie and Lilibet on July 1.

During a Q&A at Scotty's Summer Festival, at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, Harry shared, "We do lemon drizzle cake. I think traditions are really, really important. Especially when they're sweet," per Page Six. This isn't the only thing they do to remember the late Princess of Wales, either. In April 2026, the "Spare" author proudly told "Today's" Hoda Kotb that his children know plenty about his mom simply because Harry has made sure to tell them all about her. "[We] very much so [talk about her]. I don't tell [Archie] all the stuff that happened but certainly, 'This is Grandma Diana,'" he confirmed (via Page Six).

Meghan and Harry's home is filled with pictures of Diana, so Archie and Lilibet have a very good idea of what she looked like too. For the prince, this keeps her memory alive, and he admitted that, in many ways, he feels Diana watching over them: "It's almost as if she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me. [...] He's got his kids. I've got my kids. The circumstances are obviously different, but [...] she's watching over us."