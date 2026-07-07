Prince Harry Kicks Off UK Visit 'In Good Form' Despite Family Reunion Drama

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially kicked off his highly-anticipated trip to the United Kingdom on July 6, 2026, but it hasn't put an end to the many rumors about his visit. Harry's latest drama and its accompanying finger-pointing involved his invitation to Buckingham Palace, which King Charles withdrew at the last minute. This and other issues have resulted in myriad questions about whether this summer may actually bring about the end of the royal family feud. Yet, it seems that Harry is starting his trip off with a much friendlier and less incendiary outing than some of his upcoming events may be.

Harry has surely been putting a lot of thought into the time he'll be spending with family during his visit across the pond. His first public appearance of the trip, however, was all about celebrating his friend and having some fun. On July 6, Harry attended the London premiere of the documentary "Shoot the People." The film is a portrait of the photographer and activist Misan Harriman, whom Harry befriended in 2022 when Harriman photographed him and Meghan Markle. Harriman also captured the couple in striking portraits throughout their 2024 trip to Nigeria.

Harry posed with Harriman for photos on the red carpet after arriving in the U.K. that afternoon. On July 7, his spokesperson told People that Harry "was in good form last night," noting, "He's really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week's engagements." Suffice it to say, royal watchers are definitely looking forward to Harry's upcoming appearances, too.