Marie Osmond's Kids Won't Be Spoiled With Her Fortune After She's Gone

Marie Osmond really wants her children to learn the value of a dollar, and how to pull their weight when it comes to contributing to society at large. While the "Donny & Marie" star maintains that she wants her kids to do what they love and to be successful, Osmond has consistently maintained that she won't be the reason they expect success to just be handed to them. "Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don't know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," the Hollywood icon told Us Weekly in January 2023. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work [...] I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement."

As for what Osmond plans to do with her many millions? "I worked hard and I'm gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband," she explained simply. The "Paper Roses" singer is far from the only celeb who feels this way. Anderson Cooper has also said that he won't be leaving his son an inheritance. "I don't believe in passing on huge amounts of money," the TV personality stated during a 2021 appearance on the "Morning Meeting" podcast. "I don't know what I'll have. I'm not that interested in money, but I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son. I'll go with what my parents said [...] 'College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.'"