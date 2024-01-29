Meet Marie Osmond's 8 Kids

Trigger warning: The following article includes discussions about bullying and suicide.

Marie Osmond is arguably one of the most ubiquitous celebrities in modern history. She rose to fame as a childhood star and became one of the youngest female artists to break through the country music scene at age 12. On top of her successful singing career that is still going on, Osmond is also famous for her media appearances, philanthropic efforts, and spokesperson deals.

However, Osmond's career isn't the only thing that has kept her busy over the last few decades. Not only does Osmond come from a big family, where she was the only girl and one of nine children, but she also had eight children of her own. She also has nine grandchildren. "Some of my kids are adopted, and I can't remember which ones, but some of them are more like me than my biological, and I'm like, 'I know why God sent you to me!'" Osmond told People in 2019. Also, while most of her children keep a low profile, Osmond can't help but be proud of her large family, as she regularly posts about them on social media. "I am the happiest I have ever been!" Osmond told Closer Weekly in 2016. "I've gotten to experience things with them that I never did. I didn't really have a childhood — my life has not been normal."