The Worst-Dressed Characters In TV History

As William Shakespeare wrote in "Hamlet," "The apparel oft proclaims the man." This is true in TV shows, which use that idea to help viewers instantly understand who a character is just by looking at them. Wardrobe departments work hand in hand with show creators, writers, and directors to find just the right outfits for characters. Some characters are defined by their fashion sense, with their styles influencing the real world. Fans of "Peaky Blinders" want to dress like Cillian Murphy, and they also want his haircut, which confounds the star. The clothes Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City" are still setting trends. But not every fashion-focused character is remembered for having good taste.

With outfits that often hurt the eye, these characters became infamous for their lack of style. The shirts, slacks, and dresses the actors were forced into were over-the-top gaudy or, perhaps even worse, painfully dull, making fans at home pity them, or, in some cases, want to dress just like them. And while these looks were usually done for laughs, that doesn't stop them from being crimes against fashion.