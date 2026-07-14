These '80s Sitcoms Were Filled With Drama Behind The Scenes

The following article mentions eating disorders and allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 1980s were a golden age for television sitcoms. Just about every night of the week, you could sit down with your family around the television and learn important life lessons delivered with a punchline. As much as the hit sitcoms of the decade made everybody laugh, audiences also showed up for shows that worked through social issues, reacted to national discussions, and sparked important conversations.

As a result, many of the biggest stars of the decade came up through sitcoms; if an actor is being invited into people's living rooms every week, it makes sense that those people would be interested in the actor's off-set life, too. What most television audiences in the '80s didn't know, however, was that their favorite sitcoms were often full of drama behind the scenes. Even though most sitcoms wrapped things up by the end of the episode and left beloved characters on good terms, the actors playing out these storylines were dealing with all sorts of situations in their own lives.

After all, real life is significantly messier than your average sitcom script. Actors who starred on these shows faced unfair scrutiny from the public, difficult expectations from producers, abusive behavior from castmates, and much, much more ... and then they put on a happy face and performed for a live studio audience. Read on to learn more about these '80s sitcoms that had drama-filled backstories.