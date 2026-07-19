Quote Of The Day By Matt Damon: 'Make Stuff That You Can Be Proud Of...'

This quote may seem like it's just another version of "YOLO" or "You only live once," but Matt Damon was likely calling for a more measured approach, given the context of the movie "The Brothers Grimm." Specifically, he was talking about the "ebb and flow" of the entertainment industry, where there will be times where actors don't have as many offers or as much work. But Damon believed that while you were having success, you shouldn't let the opportunities to take creative risks pass you by, "Because it's gonna go away anyway."

That is to say, Damon's quote is about having a balanced approach to work and not being so afraid of failure that you "make really safe, boring choices." This can also apply to life in general. The idea is to recognize that there is an end to everything, so while you should meet any necessary obligations, you should also leverage that stability into riskier pursuits at some point too. That way, when you inevitably get to the end (whether that's the end of a project, movie, or career path), you can be satisfied that you tried to also reach for more, and maybe you achieved more than you dreamed you could.