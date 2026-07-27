What Chunk From The Goonies Looks Like Today

The 1985 film "The Goonies" launched the careers of several of its cast members including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, and Ke Huy Quan. That, however, was not the case for Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk. He became part of a group of once-popular child stars who practically vanished from fame. Cohen now works as an entertainment lawyer. Nevertheless, Cohen looks very different from his Chunk days, and is an 80's child star who grew up to be almost unrecognizable.

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Perhaps one of the first things people notice about how Cohen looks now, compared to when he played Chunk, is that he lost weight. You would almost think his weight loss would work out well for him, like it historically has for other actors. But apparently, weight loss is part of the reason Cohen stopped acting. In a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail, Cohen explained that once he hit puberty, he couldn't fill the role of the "fat kid" anymore, and that forced him out of being cast for acting roles altogether. "My first love was acting, but puberty had other ideas. It was a forced retirement. I didn't give up acting. Acting gave me up."