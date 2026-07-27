What Chunk From The Goonies Looks Like Today
The 1985 film "The Goonies" launched the careers of several of its cast members including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, and Ke Huy Quan. That, however, was not the case for Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk. He became part of a group of once-popular child stars who practically vanished from fame. Cohen now works as an entertainment lawyer. Nevertheless, Cohen looks very different from his Chunk days, and is an 80's child star who grew up to be almost unrecognizable.
Perhaps one of the first things people notice about how Cohen looks now, compared to when he played Chunk, is that he lost weight. You would almost think his weight loss would work out well for him, like it historically has for other actors. But apparently, weight loss is part of the reason Cohen stopped acting. In a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail, Cohen explained that once he hit puberty, he couldn't fill the role of the "fat kid" anymore, and that forced him out of being cast for acting roles altogether. "My first love was acting, but puberty had other ideas. It was a forced retirement. I didn't give up acting. Acting gave me up."
Jeff Cohen now represents Ke Huy Quan and many others as an entertainment lawyer
Although Jeff Cohen sadly did not get to continue acting into his teens, he has found a lot of success as an entertainment lawyer. One of his most famous clients is his "The Goonies" co-star Ke Huy Quan. The two appear to have a very close relationship, as Quan thanked Cohen during his Oscar acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor in 2023. He called Cohen his "'Goonies' brother for life" (via PageSix). Cohen also represents Michelle Yeoh, who starred in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" alongside Quan.
Cohen seems to be the best entertainment lawyer in town, based on his Instagram, where he's always hyping his clients. In fact, more often than not, you can find announcements about recent deals his clients have landed rather than photos of himself or any other typical findings on personal Instagram accounts. But there is still the occasional throwback photo of Cohen as Chunk, perhaps proving that no matter how much time passes, "The Goonies" will always be special.