We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For every child star who transitions seamlessly into an adult actor picking up accolades at awards nights today, there are just as many who impressed the world with their talents but stepped back from the spotlight in due time. Some left by choice, feeling the pressures of fame too early, while others struggled to find roles that matched their early success. Still others changed gears to pursue their actual dream jobs beyond their childhood adventures in acting.

Advertisement

The reputation of being a child actor in Hollywood comes with baggage that often plays up the thornier aspects of childhood fame, which spirals down a darker, problematic path as they age. Tragedy did touch the lives of many child actors who disappeared from the scene, but contrary to popular legend, the post-acting life has not been as unpleasant as it is usually believed for all of them. In fact, their premature exits from the industry have made us love them even more, capturing them in time as nostalgic figures we can keep going back to. Here are once-popular child stars who completely vanished from public view and details about what they are doing now. How many do you remember?