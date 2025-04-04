Once-Popular Child Stars Who Completely Vanished
For every child star who transitions seamlessly into an adult actor picking up accolades at awards nights today, there are just as many who impressed the world with their talents but stepped back from the spotlight in due time. Some left by choice, feeling the pressures of fame too early, while others struggled to find roles that matched their early success. Still others changed gears to pursue their actual dream jobs beyond their childhood adventures in acting.
The reputation of being a child actor in Hollywood comes with baggage that often plays up the thornier aspects of childhood fame, which spirals down a darker, problematic path as they age. Tragedy did touch the lives of many child actors who disappeared from the scene, but contrary to popular legend, the post-acting life has not been as unpleasant as it is usually believed for all of them. In fact, their premature exits from the industry have made us love them even more, capturing them in time as nostalgic figures we can keep going back to. Here are once-popular child stars who completely vanished from public view and details about what they are doing now. How many do you remember?
Harvey Spencer Stephens
Harvey Spencer Stephens continued to scare audiences as devil child Damien Thorn in the timeless horror classic "The Omen" long after he left the industry for a life outside the spotlight. Richard Donner's 1976 film — which spawned multiple franchise successors and whose popularity cuts across generations of filmgoers — was Stephens' first and only big role but propelled him to such fame that his personal legacy became somewhat synonymous with the film's.
But starring in "The Omen" hardly compelled Stephens, who was only 5 when the world came to know his name, to pursue a career in films. "It wasn't a massive deal. It was good while it lasted," he said in an interview (via The Guardian). As the years wore on, save for a few unmemorable screen appearances here and there, Stephens eschewed his fame completely for a regular professional life that included fields such as futures trading and property development. He made an unexpected return to headlines in 2017 for his involvement in a road rage incident in England, during which he reportedly assaulted two cyclists. Stephens was handed a suspended prison sentence and hours of rehabilitation.
Brittany Ashton Holmes
Darla from "The Little Rascals" is undeniably one of the most adorable characters to ever have graced the big screen — and we have former child actor Brittany Ashton Holmes, who brought her to life, to thank for it. Holmes was no more than 5 years old when she charmed the world as doe-eyed Darla in the 1994 adaptation of Hal Roach's iconic "Our Gang" series. Even decades on, her childish love affair with Bug Hall's Alfalfa continues to endear newer audiences, whose social media feeds are blessed by viral clips from the comedy film.
After hitting it out of the park with her first film role, Holmes naturally had a slew of acting work come her way and kept herself busy through the 1990s, making appearances primarily in television movies, such as "Death Benefit" and "Circuit Breaker." She memorably also starred in an episode of Ellen Degeneres' namesake '90s sitcom "Ellen." Much as fans would have loved to see Holmes transition from a successful child star to a grown-up one, Holmes made a graceful exit from the spotlight after a short and sweet run in showbiz. In fact, she retreated so far into obscurity that fans did not hear from her until 2014 when she joined her castmates for a 20-year reunion special of "The Little Rascals."
Amanda Bynes
There was a time when Amanda Bynes — star of '90s shows like "All That," "Figure It Out," and "The Amanda Show" — was a household name with a large fan following banking on her to achieve great milestones in acting. And she did, establishing Nickelodeon as a successful playing field where she rose to prominence as one of the network's biggest stars. She continued her showbiz career well into the 2000s, accruing an impressive list of film and television credits, a smattering of award wins, and an enviable status as a sought-after teen idol with films like "What a Girl Wants," "She's The Man," "Sydney White," and "Easy A" under her belt.
Then, in what can only be described as a shocker, Bynes announced her retirement from acting amid her escalating fame, writing on her X (then Twitter): "I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first" (via Entertainment Weekly). The road was hardly smooth for the former child star beyond her life-changing decision to step away from acting. Bynes' life took several tragic turns in the years after — with issues spanning drug use, legal run-ins, psychotic episodes, and a years-long conservatorship that ended in 2022. Over time, Bynes has worked to regain control of her life, working in the art and fashion worlds in multiple capacities — about which she often updates social media followers.
Amber Scott
Amber Scott had just one major role in Hollywood, but the performance she delivered was so unforgettable that her identity as Maggie from "Hook" continues to define her bygone fame. Given that she was surrounded by film giants like Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, and Maggie Smith — and bound by the celebrated legacy of Peter Pan lore — Scott could easily have faded into the background of the fantasy feature as a young newcomer. But no, she managed to carve out her own moment as the heart of the star-studded film.
"I was lucky enough to grow up in a family that valued creativity in all forms," she said in an interview with BlueCat Screenplay. "[F]rom an early age, I had a keen awareness that movies, music, and writing made it possible to reach people in unique ways and form emotional connections." While Scott didn't extend her relationship with audiences through acting after "Hook," she found new creative avenues behind the scenes in production, writing, and storytelling. After graduating from Trinity College, she worked on the 2019 award-winning short "Cannonball," and a film titled "Sunshine" was also among the multiple projects she had in the works at the time.
Peter Ostrum
Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has been made and remade for the screen several times over — most recently as "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka — but one of the most iconic renditions of the 1964 novel still remains the original 1971 film, which had child star Peter Ostrum in the lead. For bringing the character of Charlie Bucket alive on celluloid for the first time, Ostrum gained massive fame with his debut role — and then abruptly exited the industry just as soon as he had entered it. "At that point, I had only done theater and maybe one or two commercials," Ostrum, who eventually grew up to be a veterinarian, told Veterinary Practice News. "I just happened to be in the right place at the right time."
Notwithstanding the stellar performance he delivered — alongside the iconic Gene Wilder no less — Ostrum harbored dreams outside of entertainment from early on. He turned down a prolonged contract that came to him after "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" and, inspired by an early interest in horses, eventually set out on his chosen professional path. Ostrum's career swerve did not stop him from associating warmly with his juvenile legacy. Besides reminiscing about his childhood role in interviews, he has continued to take time out from his busy medical career to attend fan events and reunions and oblige people who recognize him as the boy with the golden ticket.
Danny Lloyd
Few child stars from horror movie classics have managed to make as far-reaching an impact as Danny Lloyd did in "The Shining." As Danny Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 cinematic landmark adapted from Stephen King's namesake novel, the former actor — who was only 5 when he clinched the role — earned himself an unforgettable place in Hollywood history. While his early success could have well marked the start of a long and illustrious acting journey for Lloyd, he tottered down a road that turned away from his youthful fame. Putting it simply to The Guardian, he said: "What happened to me was I didn't really do much else after the film. So you kind of have to lay low and live a normal life."
Lloyd pivoted to academics, steering his career from acting to teaching. He admittedly reserved his fondness for "The Shining" for the occasional interviews he gave, choosing to keep his showbiz legacy on the down low in his classrooms. "A Hollywood life probably wouldn't have been for me anyway," he told The Sun. While he switched to a simpler, no-frills life with his family — reportedly on a farm close to Louisville — he did make a brief return to the screen in 2019 with a surprise cameo in "Doctor Sleep," a big screen adaptation of King's literary sequel to "The Shining."
Hallie Eisenberg
To anyone who watched television in the late '90s and early 2000s, Hallie Eisenberg was immediately recognizable. Even if her given name doesn't ring a bell, her time as the Pepsi Girl may stir a nostalgic memory of a cherubic presence lighting up the small screen with her dimpled cheeks, curly hair, and twinkling eyes. The cola company couldn't have found a cuter child to push sales at the time, putting Eisenberg front and center in a string of commercials that are vintage gold even today. Filmmakers also tapped into Eisenberg's unassuming talent, with the 1998 comedy "Paulie" kick-starting her run at the movies.
As if her childlike charm wasn't endearing enough, Eisenberg also continued to delight audiences with her surprisingly articulate interviews. "I think beautiful means a lot of different things to different people," she once told the Los Angeles Times at 8 years old, emphasizing: "It's how you behave." While her acting career started as an offshoot of her brother Jesse Eisenberg's, she picked up her own pace and accumulated wide-ranging credits well up until 2010, with titles like the remake of "The Miracle Worker" and book adaptation "How to Eat Fried Worms" further cementing her in public memory. But she then chose to prioritize her academics, making a timely exit from entertainment. In 2025, she received an unexpected shout-out at the SAG Awards from Kieran Culkin — who won that evening for "A Real Pain," crediting her in his speech for helping him bag the role.
Jerry Supiran
Jerry Supiran was an out-and-out television star through the 1980s, beginning his career right at the start of the decade with a small part on "Galactica 1980." Shining through as a child actor whose talent and screen presence could be banked on — even if for one odd episode in an entire series — he began clinching roles in a spate of widely beloved shows, including "Little House on the Prairie," "CHiPs," "Trapper John, M.D.," and "St. Elsewhere." Come 1985, Supiran shot to new heights of fame with a main role in "Small Wonder" as the surreally agile Jamie Lawson. But then, little by little, he faded from view.
Showbiz opportunities seemed to have dried up for Supiran, whose career more or less ended when "Small Wonder" did in 1989. Decades later, he reemerged in public to update fans on the tragic turn his life had taken with his transition into adulthood. "When I was 18, I dated a stripper and she took what was left of my trust fund; then, one of my advisers stole a half-million dollars from me," he told The National Enquirer in a rare interview (via RadarOnline). After dabbling in the hospitality industry for years, he was eventually laid off and apparently couldn't resurrect his finances. "So I either sleep at the homeless shelter I volunteer at or under a local bridge." According to TMZ, Supiran had expressed a desperate readiness to make a television comeback in 2013.
Michael Oliver
Remember that devilish grin and mischievous twinkle in the eye of Junior Healy from the "Problem Child" movies? That was Michael Oliver, for those who forgot his name but still doubtlessly remember the little troublemaker in the devil-red suit holding a huge pitchfork. Oliver, who became synonymous with childish (often terrorizing) mischief in the '90s, carved out a unique niche for himself in the film industry with the 1990 comedy "Problem Child" and its sequel. His growing fame secured him roles in multiple television shows, including "Amen" and "Platypus Man."
Though it is not often cited as a standout part of his acting legacy, he also made an uncredited appearance in "Forrest Gump" (via IMDb). But it seems that after his early success, Oliver was not able to establish himself with much impact in the industry, and after one final unmemorable performance in 1996, he threw in the towel. "I think it was a mutual breakup between me and the industry," he said on Gilbert Gottfried's "Amazing Colossal Podcast." "I'm not gonna say one side dumped the other because at that point I was kind of done with it anyway." While he chose a life away from the spotlight, there is still public intrigue about the goings-on in his life, and news of his divorce made headlines in 2022.
Joe Pichler
That Joe Pichler's slow journey to obscurity from fame is one of the most tragic turns a child actor's life has ever taken in Hollywood is easy to imagine. Known best for his roles in the "Beethoven" film franchise, in which he played the lead role of Brennan Newton, Pichler enjoyed a thriving career in showbiz all through the '90s. He started on television at an early age with a brief appearance on "In the House," quickly transitioning to the big screen in "The Fan," a thriller that starred Robert De Niro. In 1999, he marked another major career milestone with "Varsity Blues," which went on to attain cult status and cemented Pichler's place in film history.
The turn of the new millennium sadly signaled the conclusion of Pichler's meteoric fame. He ended up beating a not-so-happy retreat from acting, and in 2006, four years after the release of "Children on Their Birthdays" — his final film — he shockingly joined a list of celebs who went missing and have never been found. According to The Seattle Times, his car had been discovered in local Bremerton, containing a cryptic note that authorities theorized may well have been a parting letter from the child actor. Pichler's family, however, resisted this somber suggestion, with his mother telling the outlet: "They've done nothing. ... There was no goodbye."
Jake Lloyd
Once upon a time, Jake Lloyd was the most famous kid in the galaxy, thanks to his role as the young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." When the film was released in 1999, it turned Lloyd — who was front and center on the poster — into an overnight celebrity. The fame he attained (despite the notoriously negative feedback for the film) surpassed any renown Lloyd had previously achieved on television on "ER" or "The Pretender." Lloyd became inextricably intertwined with the massive legacy of "Star Wars," preserving his character through voice roles in a number of video games. In the early 2000s, however, he began wrapping up his career in entertainment.
Around the time he transitioned into adulthood, Lloyd's life took a seemingly tragic turn, and the former child actor was diagnosed with schizophrenia — a condition his mother said runs in their family. In 2015, he made headlines following an incident of assault and even an arrest, but his mental health struggles kept him out of the spotlight for the most part. He reportedly sought rehab and continues to remain in treatment. In a rare interview he gave to journalist Clayton Sandell in 2025, Lloyd gushed about the huge cultural footprint he left behind on cinema. "The experience I've had with the fans is immediately therapeutic. ... It isn't something I'd shy away from."
Kay Panabaker
For a whole generation of Disney fans, Kay Panabaker was a familiar face, lighting up screens with her roles in some of the network's popular productions, such as "Phil of the Future," "Read It and Weep," and "Fame." But her connection to Disney started long before she became a fixture on the channel — with her very first screen credit going back to 2001 when she lent her voice to the blockbuster film "Monsters, Inc." From there, she quickly made her way upward, making brief appearances on well-known television shows, until she bagged her breakout role as Nikki Westerly on "Summerland."
Panabaker grew up, and her career gained momentum as she continued to work on popular prime-time shows like "Boston Legal," "Grey's Anatomy," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." But there came a day when she decided the profession was no longer serving her. "I no longer had that love, that passion," she told Naperville Magazine, recalling a particular incident when she was asked to lose weight before her character's romantic life could develop. "With my parents' help, I began to reevaluate my life." This reflection led her toward a program at Santa Fe College that, delightfully enough, relaunched her back into the Disney universe — this time as an animal keeper. "I don't earn a fraction of what I used to, and yet, I couldn't be happier."
Jared Rushton
For people who were spending enough time watching movies in the 1980s and '90s, it would have been hard to miss Jared Rushton — for the simple reason that he was just about everywhere one looked. Whether he was starring in beloved films like "Big" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" or making brief but memorable appearances on shows like "Roseanne" and "Dead Man's Walk," Rushton built up an impressive acting resume across genres and formats that made him all but a household name at an early age. And given the reputation he had built, he seemed naturally poised for even bigger things in front of the camera.
Even as fans banked on him to go further and longer in his acting career, Rushton bowed out of the limelight at the turn of the new millennium. He didn't completely pivot from his artistic side, however, trading in his adventures in cinema for a career in music. Rushton has reportedly played with multiple bands, such as Withdrawal and Deal by Dusk, but outside of his guitar-playing pursuits, he has largely kept a low profile.
Ross Malinger
Ross Malinger didn't just set foot in the entertainment industry in 1990; he hit the ground running. His acting career began with the popular show "Beverly Hills, 90210" — albeit with a single-episode appearance in the first season — and things only took off from there. Whether he was making his big screen debut alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Kindergarten Cop" or bagging a role on the popular sitcom "Who's the Boss?" Malinger racked up a string of credits that would have been the envy of any child actor hoping to build a career in showbiz. If that wasn't enough, his big breakout was still yet to come.
In 1993, Malinger starred in "Sleepless in Seattle" as Jonah Baldwin, who adorably tries to play matchmaker for Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's timeless rom-com characters — bringing just the right amount of sass and sweetness to the widely beloved film. Through the '90s, the dimpled star continued to amass acclaim, especially among television-watching audiences with recurring roles on shows like "Good Advice," "Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher," and "Recess." And then in 2006, when he was in his 20s, Malinger made one last appearance on a television series called "Without a Trace" before, ironically, retreating into the shadows himself. While he has since maintained a low profile working in car sales, The U.S. Sun snapped him looking unrecognizable in 2024.
Ilan Mitchell-Smith
Even though he pulled the plug on his acting career, Ilan Mitchell-Smith will forever be beloved as the awkward yet endearing teen genius from "Weird Science." The 1985 sci-fi fantasy was hardly his first brush with showbiz. Eschewing his childhood dreams in ballet, he entered the industry with a role in the Sidney Lumet movie "Daniel." Two years later, he landed his breakout role as Wyatt Donnelly, who — along with Anthony Michael Hall's Gary Wallace — whipped up a computer experiment that turned their lives upside down.
Mitchell-Smith persisted down the acting road for a while after that, making largely unmemorable appearances in poorly received films, before striking gold again — this time on television — in a key role on "Superboy." He stayed with the show for nearly 30 episodes before his career in entertainment began slowly winding down. By the early '90s, Mitchell-Smith had navigated his way out of showbiz. Much to the delight of nostalgic "Weird Science" fans, Mitchell-Smith remained ever the geek and went on to pursue a career in academics. Today, he's a professor of medieval studies at California State University, Long Beach with a number of publications to his name (via CSULB).
Barret Oliver
As the adorable Bastian Balthazar Bux in "The NeverEnding Story," Barret Oliver breathed life into one of the most memorable renditions of Michael Ende's fantasy novel in 1984. Though it was hardly Oliver's first screen role — he had already made his mark as Jimmy the Kid in a television adaptation of "The Incredible Hulk," along with roles in shows like "Love, Sidney" and "Lottery!" — he played a preteen boy who gets sucked into the magical world of Fantasia with such conviction that it paved the way for the remainder of his showbiz career to really flourish.
He kept working through the '80s, most memorably in Tim Burton's 1984 short "Frankenweenie," "D.A.R.Y.L.," and the "Cocoon" franchise. But as the decade made a turn, so did Oliver — away from acting. He was in his teens when he phased himself out into obscurity with such determination that fans had no idea what became of him. Only in recent years did Oliver return to the public eye, after videos of him working at a Woodburytype printing machine began making the rounds. According to The Bardwell Press, Oliver — who authored the 2007 book "A History of the Woodburytype" — pursued his early interests in printing and photography professionally, specializing in 19th-century techniques.
Carrie Henn
Carrie Henn was only in the third grade when she bagged a role in James Cameron's 1986 sci-fi/action epic "Aliens." Her performance as 9-year-old Newt, who is the sole survivor of a colony decimated by aliens, was so raw that it didn't just earn her critical acclaim but also multiple award recognitions — including a Saturn Award. It wasn't a stretch for fans to believe that Henn had a dazzling film career waiting for her ahead. Henn, however, had other plans. After captivating audiences worldwide with her debut performance, Henn followed her true passion: teaching.
"It was a decision that I made," Henn told Black Gate when asked if her parents had a part to play in her choice to move away from films at a young age. "Had I chosen acting, they would have supported me 100%, as they have with my teaching career." Though Henn spends much of her time inside the classroom and with her family, living a regular life away from the spotlight, she has not distanced herself from her acting past — appearing at fan conventions with her "Aliens" co-stars, talking to the press warmly about her one big film role, and turning her social media into a nostalgic tribute to her childhood legacy.
Lisa Jakub
Best known for her role as Lydia Hillard — Robin Williams' oldest daughter in "Mrs. Doubtfire" — Lisa Jakub left a rather memorable imprint on Hollywood before leaving the industry behind entirely. "After an 18-year career, I left the film industry, not wanting to become one of those child-actor cautionary tales," she told Parade in a candid confession years after she shot to remarkable fame with the iconic 1993 comedy. She was already a seasoned actor by then, having started work when she was only 4 and starred in a slew of films, shows, and made-for-TV movies — the latter of which notably included an appearance on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents."
After "Mrs. Doubtfire" granted her mainstream success, there was no stopping Jakub, and she worked tirelessly till 2000. Then she decided that she had acted enough. In her early 20s, Jakub bid the entertainment world adieu and pivoted to a life away from the screen. She did not part with her status as a public figure, though, finding newfound acclaim as a speaker, yoga teacher, and author of two books that reflect on her experiences as a child actor and struggles with anxiety. Jakub also founded a mental wellness company called Blue Mala and, despite parting with her showbiz fame, continues to command a strong fan following on social media.
Jeff Cohen
Jeff Cohen of "The Goonies" fame has had one of the most interesting career paths as a former child actor — neither indulging in his childhood fame too seriously nor eschewing it entirely. After endearing himself to audiences on television in single-episode appearances on shows like "Webster" and "The Facts of Life," Cohen bagged a definitive career opportunity as one of the notorious bunch of adventure-seeking, trouble-making boys in Richard Donner's timeless 1985 film. Though the film stood on high ground even at the time given the backing it had from Steven Spielberg — who came up with the story and produced the film — it came to occupy a legendary status in Hollywood, not least for being a vehicle to fame for its ensemble cast, including actors like Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Martha Plimpton.
As for Cohen, who played the memorable (and might we add, adorable) Hawaiian shirt-wearing, bucktoothed Chunk, acting did not take over his life as significantly as it did for his co-stars. While his showbiz career did continue for the rest of the decade after his breakout fame — with appearances on famous shows like "Family Ties" — he slowly phased himself out of the industry. He eventually returned to it in his adult years as an entertainment lawyer with his own firm in Beverly Hills. "I get to go to the parties but I don't have to audition," he told ABA Journal, flexing: "Having Chunk as your attorney? That's pretty cool."
Ariana Richards
For film-watching audiences, especially the legions of "Jurassic Park" fans, Ariana Richards will always be Lex Murphy — the spunky, tech-savvy teen girl whose terror-stricken Jell-O shake was one of the film's most iconic moments. Starring alongside Hollywood giants like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Richards held her own as one of the young leads in Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster, carving out a place for herself within the film's tall legacy in pop culture. She was already plenty of productions old by then, having started her career in 1987 with a small role in the ever-iconic "Golden Girls."
Similarly, she accrued many varied acting credits in her post "Jurassic Park" era, but it quickly became clear that her renown hinged primarily on the sci-fi film that gave Richards her breakthrough. She bowed out of the profession as the '90s came to a close, making only minor, sporadic returns to entertainment in the odd television film or in a voice role for video games. Though she went on to find her calling as a painter, Richards wholeheartedly embraces her acting past and unavoidable place in cinema history. As she told Interview magazine: "Acting is always going to be something that's in my blood. It's more that my interest has been really taken by visual art and doing the oil paintings for people."
Danielle Spencer
A sharp tongue, a sassy attitude, and a catchphrase that rang across '70s television — "Ooohh, I'm tellin' Mama!" — defined child actor Danielle Spencer. Her natural comic timing as Dee Thomas — who in Spencer's own words was "the personification of a typical annoying and bratty little sister" — was a hit with audiences watching the ABC sitcom "What's Happening!!" and stood her out as one of the show's most delightful ingredients. Tragically, in the middle of her fame, Spencer was confronted with a life-altering accident that, in addition to killing her stepfather, left her in a coma for weeks with several broken bones.
The injuries would eventually return to haunt Spencer in a major way during her adult years, costing her the ability to walk. Yet at the time, she persisted, appearing in the sequel "What's Happening Now!!" After her career-making role, Spencer pivoted to the medical field, where she turned her attention to caring for animals as a veterinarian. "I knew I wanted to work with animals but I didn't know in what capacity," Dr. Spencer (as she is now known) said in an interview with BlackDoctor.org. All the while, as she achieved new milestones in her professional career — while also keeping the lights on in her acting career, with minor appearances in "As Good as It Gets" and "Days of Our Lives" — Spencer continued to push through personal health battles, including depression and breast cancer.
Jeremy Gelbwaks
For a while, Jeremy Gelbwaks was on everybody's screens, entertaining sitcom watchers as Chris Partridge — one of the youngest in "The Partridge Family" clan. The first child actor to bring the character to life when the beloved show kicked off in 1970, Gelbwaks was doubtless instrumental in raking in early fanfare for the musical family's spirited drummer. But his easy camaraderie with his co-stars on screen was perhaps only an exhibition of his superior acting chops because behind the scenes, tensions were apparently mounting.
As "Partridge Family" matriarch Shirley Jones recalled in an interview shared by the Television Academy, a number of issues prevented the young Gelbwaks from fitting in on set. "He was a troublemaker. We all work so well as a team, and he was the only one that kind of was the outsider ... He was a little boy and he hadn't done all that much." Jones added that Gelbwaks was also mainly spurred on by his parents to find a spot in the limelight — something that likely explained why his heart was not fully in it. "I don't think he was happy ... it wasn't anything against him." After a memorable run as Chris in the first season, Gelbwaks was replaced by fellow child star Brian Forster. Acting was evidently not the path Gelbwaks was meant to take and left the industry, retreating so far into obscurity that public details about his whereabouts remain limited.
Mike Vitar
The transformation of Mike Vitar from child actor to firefighter has been a journey to behold. He was already a few films in when he starred in his 1993 breakthrough "The Sandlot" as Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez — a key member of the baseball gang that gained a cult following and an iconic status in Hollywood's coming-of-age archive. And from there began Vitar's rise as a teen heartthrob. His fan base only grew throughout the decade, especially after he starred in yet another sports comedy, "D2: The Mighty Ducks," as Luis Mendoza the following year. But as the '90s came to a close, so did Vitar's showbiz career. The television show "Chicago Hope" marked his last notable screen appearance in 1997.
While his legacy continued to remain intrinsically tied to that of "The Sandlot," Vitar found his true calling as a firefighter by joining the Los Angeles Fire Department. He preferred staying largely out of the spotlight but was pulled back into it rather adversely in 2015 when he made headlines as one of three people charged in an assault case. NBC News reported that the incident, which took place on Halloween night, involved Vitar attacking a 20-something man who was handing out candy in an LA neighborhood. Though he managed to avoid jail time, Vitar was briefly suspended from duty and has since maintained a low profile, even skipping the 25th-year reunion of "The Sandlot" in 2018.
Travis Tedford
Travis Tedford cemented his place on the screen and in people's hearts during the '90s, starting with his debut in the classic 1994 film "The Little Rascals." In the role of Spanky McFarland — the adorable ring leader and the most committed member of the "He-Man Woman-Haters Club" — Tedford endeared himself to audiences across the world in the beloved adaptation of Hal Roach's "Our Gang" shorts. His status as a household name in America was further solidified as the kid from Welch's grape juice commercials. After shooting to fame, Tedford then took a break from the screen for a few years — but that was not the end of his acting career; far from it.
He picked up from where he had left off in 1998, appearing in a spate of film and television productions — also memorably lending his voice to "A Bug's Life." 2010 marked Tedford's final screen credit in the horror flick "The Final," after which he pivoted away from acting and transitioned into what he calls a "professional chameleon" on his LinkedIn profile. According to his work history, he has been in a leadership role at Texas Trust Credit Union for well over a decade and, despite his move away from showbiz, maintains ties to the industry as an active SAG-AFTRA member. His bio on Instagram alludes a little more cheekily to his past, reading: "Didn't develop drug addiction and as a result: Not famous."
Mason Gamble
Mason Gamble burst onto the Hollywood scene at a very young age, charming audiences as the mischievous Dennis Mitchell in the 1993 film "Dennis the Menace." In what still remains one of the most memorable renditions of the legendary comic strip on-screen, Gamble played the troublemaking kid with such endearing conviction that it set him up for a thriving acting career that extended into his 20s. Alongside roles on the big screen — most notably alongside Ethan Hawke in "Gattaca" and Wes Anderson's cult classic "Rushmore" — Gamble also branched out into the television world with appearances on shows like "Kate Brasher."
He didn't revel in the appeal of awards and acclaim for too long, however, switching gears on his career to a future in biological science in a bid to take on environmental challenges affecting our society today. He pursued higher education at UCLA, and a profile on the university's website reads: "Mason believes that any plan to address these issues must include an understanding and focus on science, policy, and economics together." Even though Gamble has redirected his focus to solving pressing world problems, fans continue to revisit his films with fondness.
Liesel Matthews
As a member of the Pritzker clan — the name behind the Hyatt Hotels and one of the wealthiest families in the United States — Liesel Matthews was born into a legacy of influence. But as a child, likely burdened by the weight of her background, she chose to explore a vocation that diverged far from her family trade: acting. For a brief period in the '90s, Hollywood was Matthews' playground, and her debut role in the 1995 fantasy "A Little Princess" lifted her to prominence. The film won wide critical acclaim, winning multiple Oscar nominations and even a couple of stand-alone nods for Matthews at the Young Artist Awards and YoungStar Awards.
Two years later, she wowed audiences once more in "Air Force One" opposite acting legend Harrison Ford — who famously honored her with a comparison to a young Jodie Foster (via Forbes). Despite all the renown she accrued over her brief acting career, Matthews' life took a different direction. And though she apparently toyed with the idea of continuing in showbiz as an adult, a more pressing matter demanded her attention. In 2002, at just 18 years old, Matthews sued her family, alleging their misuse of the trust fund money that belonged to her and her brother. The sensational feud ended with a settlement worth nearly $1 billion for the siblings. In the time since, Matthews has made a mark in business, notably co-founding Blue Haven Initiative, an impact investment organization, with her husband.
Daniel Tay
Every time Christmas rolls around, Daniel Tay reenters the spotlight and lights up our screens again. But he is forever frozen in time as the preteen who delighted audiences in the holiday classic "Elf" as Michael Hobbs, the younger brother of Will Ferrell's titular character Buddy. While the 2003 film was not his first acting role — he had starred in "American Splendor" earlier that same year — it was arguably his launchpad to fame and cracked open the door to a career in showbiz. But Tay did not take too many steps through it.
While Tay mostly followed up his appearance in "Elf" with some work in animation and video games, his participation in the industry was otherwise sparse. He made a brief comeback to the screen with a role in the 2007 thriller "Brooklyn Rules" opposite the likes of Alec Baldwin and Freddie Prinze Jr. but made a quiet exit from the stage soon afterward. According to The Mirror U.S., Tay switched professions and joined the world of academics, graduating with a degree in economics from Yale University. He also became a tutor and eventually also went on to study at Columbia and Cornell.
Ross Bagley
Whether he was stealing scenes as the adorable Nicky Banks on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" or cracking up audiences as the delightful Buckwheat in "The Little Rascals," Ross Bagley commanded huge presence as a child actor in the '90s. His appearances in major films like "Independence Day" and television series such as "Providence" and "Judging Amy" further secured his influence and seemingly signaled that Bagley was on the fast track to a long Hollywood career. But instead of chasing more screen time, Bagley took something of a detour while still remaining within the orbit of the industry.
He hit the books and immersed himself in cinema studies at California State University. In an interview with writer Geneva Relf, Bagley said at the time: "I hope to produce films and television after that, but don't be surprised if you see me creep across your TV screens in the meantime ... I'd love to be a part of a comedic ensemble." While Bagley hasn't made any significant screen appearances since 2015 (the year he appeared in a largely obscure horror thriller titled "Dead Ringer"), he did join his "Fresh Prince" castmates for the show's 2020 HBO Max reunion special. Bagley has apparently continued to remain active in entertainment as a DJ and, according to his Instagram bio, is also a Realtor in Los Angeles.
Robert Tsai
Robert Tsai had no acting experience before "School of Rock" — nor after — but his flawless performance as Lawrence in the 2003 film did not betray that little detail. As the shy yet insanely talented keyboardist of the band put together by Jack Black's character Dewey Finn, Tsai won hearts across the board so remarkably that his screen moniker of "Mr. Cool" has stuck all these years and will likely endure for the rest of his lasting fame as a one-hit showbiz wonder.
According to reports, Tsai went on to attend Dartmouth College, where — much to the delight of fans — he continued to indulge in his "School of Rock" legacy on the keys. A video shared on the college's official YouTube channel in 2009 shows Tsai killing it on the piano during a rendition of Mikhail Glinka's classic "Grand Trio Pathétique" alongside two other musicians. Unlike many former child actors who have become unrecognizable over time with their transition into adulthood, Tsai is instantly familiar in the video, still sporting his signature glasses and jet-black hair.
Norman D. Golden II
For Norman D. Golden II, acting started on a whim. "I would see kids playing make believe, if you will," he told The Journal Times, explaining how his inclination to be on-screen kicked in. He was 6 when after months of persuading his parents and honing his skills in a workshop, he first stepped in front of the camera. The start of his showbiz career was slow but steady, and in 1992, his resume largely consisted of commercials and one appearance on the television show "True Colors." Little did he know then that enduring fame was just around the corner.
In 1993, Golden starred in "Cop and a Half" alongside Burt Reynolds, stealing the show as Devon Butler, a street-smart kid who teams up with a cop to solve a murder. His breakout role was also significant for another reason: "There wasn't a lot of young African American kids, boys in particular, sharing a co-starring billing with a person like Burt Reynolds. I think that's what made it unique." But between his impeccable comic timing and natural screen presence, Golden showed great promise as a child star — and lived up to it too, continuing to work in film and television through the '90s. Though he eventually quit acting, he didn't stray too far from his status as a public figure, branching out into music, production, and advocacy work.
Jason Presson
Jason Presson may not have become as big a household name as his child acting peers from the '80s, but to anyone who was watching television at the time, he would stand out as a familiar face. Kick-starting his career with the made-for-TV movie "Wishman" in 1983, Presson became something of a regular on the small screen, clinching roles in sometimes successful ("Trapper John, M.D.") and often not so successful ("Finder of Lost Loves") series. His luck changed in 1985 when he starred in the beloved sci-fi movie "Explorers" alongside fellow child actors River Phoenix and Ethan Hawke.
Interestingly, though Presson did not attain as much renown as his co-stars, he was the eldest actor in the trio at the time — "Explorers" marked both Hawke and Phoenix's big-screen debuts. Throughout that decade (and even in the next one), Presson's career path fluctuated between impressive and forgettable. "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" and "Trials of Life" were film milestones that earned Presson some further recognition. But before the new millennium dawned, Presson bowed out of the acting scene. While details about his latest life events are largely unknown, he did show up to a fan interaction event in 2023 for his film "Lady in White" (via Instagram).
Taran Noah Smith
Taran Noah Smith practically grew up before the camera, starring as Mark Taylor on the popular '90s sitcom "Home Improvement" for nearly a decade. Audiences watched as his character transitioned from the youngest dorky child of Tim Allen's Taylor clan to a goth youth, even as Smith navigated his own childhood and teenage years behind the scenes. He came out on the other side of the show as a 16-year-old with multiple accolades to his name, including a Young Artist Award. Unfortunately, a promise of lifelong television renown wasn't the only thing waiting for him there. There was an impending slew of troubles — both financial and behavioral — that Smith had to confront.
The former child actor was caught in a bitter legal tussle with his family over his $1.5 million trust fund, which he reportedly accused his parents of misusing. While his 18th birthday supposedly brought some respite — "Things are going better with my family. We're starting the long road to working things out," he told Lawrence Journal-World — the milestone came with a surprising public revelation that Smith had married before reaching legal adulthood. His wife Heidi Van Pelt — whom he later divorced and also entered into a legal battle with — was nearly 15 years his senior. Things were then quiet for a while on Smith's end, but he made headlines again in 2012 after getting arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence (via TMZ).
Pamela Franklin
Pamela Franklin's fame goes all the way back to the 1960s when she first broke through into the industry and terrified the living daylights out of filmgoers in "The Innocents." The Jack Clayton movie, which featured a preteen Franklin in an unsettling role as a possessed child, didn't just go down in Hollywood history as a horror classic; it established a strong foundation for the young child star to take her acting talents and run with them — and run she did! She brought her childlike charm to endless films and television shows during her girlhood, eventually transitioning into adult roles and working hard all the way up to the 1980s.
Starring in well-reputed films like "The Nanny" and "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" marked major career milestones for the British actor, who was also able to justify her craft by clinching nominations at the Emmys and BAFTAs. Then, just as suddenly as she had appeared, Franklin was gone from the spotlight. That is not to say that she did not continue living her best life. Franklin married fellow actor Harvey Jason, with whom she went on to manage the widely revered, celebrity-vetted Mystery Pier Books on Sunset Boulevard.