Joanna Gaines Celebrates Son Crew's Farm Stand Selling Out In The First Hour: 'Proud Mama'
Joanna Gaines has enjoyed a lot of success in life so far. From her smash-hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper" to her best-selling books and Magnolia business ventures, Gaines is creating a legacy of accomplishing great things — and her son Crew is already following in her footsteps. According to Gaines' Instagram, Crew sold out all his inventory at a recent farm stand popup event.
Gaines shared a video documenting Crew's farm stand popup. The video features Crew gathering freshly picked flowers and produce to sell, as well as making his own sign. "Busy morning at the office for Crew—His farm stand sold out in the first hour! Proud little boy. Proud mama," Gaines wrote in the caption.
Crew is the youngest of Gaines' five kids. While it might seem like the days of kid-run businesses (i.e. lemonade stands and candy fundraisers) have been traded for iPads, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, have a lot of rules in place to prevent their children from spending too much time online.
Joanna Gaines wants her Instagram to be more authentic than perfect
There are many surprising facts you might not know about Joanna Gaines. Perhaps one of those is her approach to social media. Gaines explained in 2019 that she wants her Instagram to be closer to reality than the heavily curated feeds other celebrities deliver. "With every picture I found myself critiquing if there were messy backgrounds or blurry smiles. I think this is how we can end up losing sight of what is worthy of sharing and what is even more worthy than that—moments worth simply experiencing," Gaines said (via Motherly).
It makes sense, then, that Gaines chose to document this special moment with her son Crew. It meets that balance of authenticity while not being too focused on branding, editing, or presenting a false reality. It also fits the vibes of Gaines' other Instagram posts about her family, showing just how adorably close they all are. Nevertheless, as Crew continues to grow, it'll be interesting to see if this budding entrepreneurship leads to more projects. For now, though, his mom remains his biggest fan.