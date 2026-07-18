Joanna Gaines Celebrates Son Crew's Farm Stand Selling Out In The First Hour: 'Proud Mama'

Joanna Gaines has enjoyed a lot of success in life so far. From her smash-hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper" to her best-selling books and Magnolia business ventures, Gaines is creating a legacy of accomplishing great things — and her son Crew is already following in her footsteps. According to Gaines' Instagram, Crew sold out all his inventory at a recent farm stand popup event.

Gaines shared a video documenting Crew's farm stand popup. The video features Crew gathering freshly picked flowers and produce to sell, as well as making his own sign. "Busy morning at the office for Crew—His farm stand sold out in the first hour! Proud little boy. Proud mama," Gaines wrote in the caption.

Crew is the youngest of Gaines' five kids. While it might seem like the days of kid-run businesses (i.e. lemonade stands and candy fundraisers) have been traded for iPads, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, have a lot of rules in place to prevent their children from spending too much time online.