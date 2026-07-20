The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
Even people who still associate "football" with the Super Bowl and wouldn't know Lionel Messi from a messy bun were pumped for the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Held in the U.S. for the first time since 1994, the championship showdown between Argentina and Spain at "New York New Jersey Stadium" (the temporary non-corporate name of MetLife Stadium) drew an estimated 1.8 billion viewers worldwide. The match also featured a host of entertainers both before and after the game, plus, for the first time ever, a halftime show. With all this excitement, it's no wonder the World Cup was a star-studded affair. Unfortunately, some of those stars showed up in less than world-class outfits.
On hand to watch the game and present the trophy to the winning team was President Donald Trump, who brought along many of his family members. Tom Cruise, fresh off praise for his unrecognizable role in the film "Digger," gave a rousing pre-game speech. Fans from the worlds of sports, film, and music filled the stands, creating a who's-who of attendees with some what-the-what outfits. Though most celebs opted for some combination of comfortable tank tops, shorts, jeans, or their favorite team's jerseys, others chose more baffling attire for their time onstage or in the stands. We rounded up some of the most regrettable examples for your enjoyment.
Gabrielle Union drowned in denim
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's glamorous life allows them to attend major sporting events like the World Cup without worrying about ticket prices or bad seats. Even multi-talented professionals like Union (she's a producer and businesswoman in addition to her acting work) can have off-days in the fashion department. She arrived at the stadium in a baggy all-denim ensemble that did nothing for her. Wade, on the other hand, paired his jeans with a tank top perfectly suited to the FIFA final.
Winnie Harlow's gold didn't take first place
Canadian model Winnie Harlow always brings beauty to the runway, along with a greater public awareness of vitiligo (the benign condition that causes uneven pigmentation of the skin). Her appearance at the World Cup match, however, called the wrong kind of attention to a different color. Harlow's gold jewelry and belt seemed a little heavy for the occasion, but they would have been fine if not accompanied by the, um, strategically placed attachments on her shirt. Also, the face on her mini tote will haunt our nightmares for quite some time.
Lindsay Vonn dressed for the wrong occasion
After multi-decorated skiing legend Lindsay Vonn suffered a brutal injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics, it seemed unlikely she'd ever walk again, much less compete. Yet her remarkable comeback has been evident in recent months, including her appearance at the World Cup finals. Her outfit would have been superb at a different kind of occasion — say, a garden party or a bridal shower — but the pretty floral trousers didn't quite suit the sporty atmosphere of the championship match.
This singing trio gave us the blues
Among the musical acts performing at the 2026 World Cup finals was an international trio: Nicole Scherzinger sang the FIFA anthem along with Britain's Robbie Williams and Italy's Laura Pausini. While their performance was sensational, their blue outfits were bizarre. Williams' spangled tracksuit and Pausini's equally glittery gown screamed "1970s variety show" as if they swiped them from Donny and Marie Osmond. Meanwhile, Scherzinger's blue outfit combined a shoe-covering bodysuit with a gigantic front rosette and a train that the Tony winner whipped around distractingly as she sang. The whole thing was a monochromatic mess.
Madonna's halftime outfit was underwhelming
The (perhaps overwhelmingly) talent-packed halftime show featured a quick performance from Madonna, who was accompanied by Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo. Perhaps realizing she wouldn't be seen for long, Madonna wore an outfit that was virtually identical to one she donned at a Times Square performance a few weeks earlier: a Dolce & Gabbana corset top, shimmery shorts, thigh-high stockings under long purple boots, and fingerless gloves. Somehow, the Material Girl's aesthetic was giving kitschy superhero, not sexy icon.
Jay-Z was in the wrong stadium
One of the most powerful of the power couples to attend the World Cup finals was the still happily married Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Queen Bey's heavy belted jacket was a bit out of place in mid-July weather, but that fashion misstep was easier to overlook than her husband's. It seems Jay-Z now has a new addition to his "99 Problems": getting lost on his way to the Bronx. Why else would he wear Yankees gear to the biggest soccer match of the year?
Swae Lee took his song too literally
The highlight of the World Cup's closing ceremonies was a performance by Post Malone, who ultimately teamed up with Swae Lee to perform their hit song "Sunflower" from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Fittingly, Malone was all cowboy, from his Stetson to his boots. Lee, on the other hand, decided to take the song to heart with a sunflower-themed jacket with a bizarre cut, which he paired with brown snakeskin-patterned pants and bright white shoes for some reason. The rapper also didn't seem to know what to do with the head wrap he'd taken off after entering the stadium, gesturing with it for a while before finally sticking it in his pocket. Talk about a missed goal.