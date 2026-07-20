The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

Even people who still associate "football" with the Super Bowl and wouldn't know Lionel Messi from a messy bun were pumped for the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Held in the U.S. for the first time since 1994, the championship showdown between Argentina and Spain at "New York New Jersey Stadium" (the temporary non-corporate name of MetLife Stadium) drew an estimated 1.8 billion viewers worldwide. The match also featured a host of entertainers both before and after the game, plus, for the first time ever, a halftime show. With all this excitement, it's no wonder the World Cup was a star-studded affair. Unfortunately, some of those stars showed up in less than world-class outfits.

On hand to watch the game and present the trophy to the winning team was President Donald Trump, who brought along many of his family members. Tom Cruise, fresh off praise for his unrecognizable role in the film "Digger," gave a rousing pre-game speech. Fans from the worlds of sports, film, and music filled the stands, creating a who's-who of attendees with some what-the-what outfits. Though most celebs opted for some combination of comfortable tank tops, shorts, jeans, or their favorite team's jerseys, others chose more baffling attire for their time onstage or in the stands. We rounded up some of the most regrettable examples for your enjoyment.