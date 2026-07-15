Tom Cruise Is Completely Unrecognizable In His Latest Role: See His New Look

Tom Cruise appeared in the trailer for the upcoming film "Digger," but you might not have known it was him. We've seen actors transform for roles in ways that were downright shocking, including Cruise himself in "Tropic Thunder." Now, the "Mission Impossible" star is doing it again with the help of some talented makeup artists.

Cruise turned 64 on July 3, so he has, of course, aged a bit since we first saw him appear on our screens. Still, seeing him balding with gray hair and a very different face and build than he usually has is certainly jarring. On July 14, Cruise shared photos of himself as the upcoming film's titular character, Digger Rockwell, on X, formerly known as Twitter. Folks in the comment section couldn't believe their eyes.

"Knock, knock. Is there a Tom in there?" one comment read. "Buried in a fat suit and old man makeup and still waaaay out of my league," someone joked. "What if this is how Tom Cruise really looks and he's just been wearing one of those Mission Impossible masks in public all this time???" another commenter quipped. While Cruise has faced plastic surgery rumors over the years, this definitely isn't his natural look.

In the film, Cruise stars as a wealthy Southerner whose nefarious corporation is close to causing an ecological catastrophe and nuclear war. "Digger" won't hit theaters until October, but Cruise's appearance in the film is already generating buzz. If it's any indication of how his performance will be, then another person in his X post's comment section might have been spot-on when they wrote, "The prosthetic work is impeccable! This might be the moment Tom Cruise finally wins an Oscar for best actor!"