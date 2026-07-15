Tom Cruise Is Completely Unrecognizable In His Latest Role: See His New Look
Tom Cruise appeared in the trailer for the upcoming film "Digger," but you might not have known it was him. We've seen actors transform for roles in ways that were downright shocking, including Cruise himself in "Tropic Thunder." Now, the "Mission Impossible" star is doing it again with the help of some talented makeup artists.
Cruise turned 64 on July 3, so he has, of course, aged a bit since we first saw him appear on our screens. Still, seeing him balding with gray hair and a very different face and build than he usually has is certainly jarring. On July 14, Cruise shared photos of himself as the upcoming film's titular character, Digger Rockwell, on X, formerly known as Twitter. Folks in the comment section couldn't believe their eyes.
"Knock, knock. Is there a Tom in there?" one comment read. "Buried in a fat suit and old man makeup and still waaaay out of my league," someone joked. "What if this is how Tom Cruise really looks and he's just been wearing one of those Mission Impossible masks in public all this time???" another commenter quipped. While Cruise has faced plastic surgery rumors over the years, this definitely isn't his natural look.
In the film, Cruise stars as a wealthy Southerner whose nefarious corporation is close to causing an ecological catastrophe and nuclear war. "Digger" won't hit theaters until October, but Cruise's appearance in the film is already generating buzz. If it's any indication of how his performance will be, then another person in his X post's comment section might have been spot-on when they wrote, "The prosthetic work is impeccable! This might be the moment Tom Cruise finally wins an Oscar for best actor!"
Tom Cruise may finally win an acting Oscar for 'Digger'
"Digger," which is being called "a comedy of catastrophic proportions," per Variety, comes from the mind of filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, who has received Oscars for his films "Birdman" and "The Revenant." So, possible Oscar buzz around this movie could certainly be in the cards.
Based on how Cruise has spoken about the project, he clearly put a lot of work into the role — even beyond his wild transformation. "I have never had something that could challenge me in this way, and neither has Alejandro," he told Variety. During a Q&A, the star said, "There's nothing better than to physically and metaphorically stand on the edge of a cliff and go, 'Let's do this. And I trust you, and whatever we're going to do, I know this is going to be a hell of an experience.'"
Needless to say, his character in "Digger" has to be one of Cruise's most amazing transformations to date. Yet, fully immersing himself in a character is always a vital part of his work. Referencing some of Cruise's own classic movies, the actor said at the Q&A, "Whether it's ['Tropic Thunder'] or 'Interview With the Vampire,' 'Collateral' or 'Risky Business,' I'm always asking, 'How do I communicate this?' The physicality, the makeup, that is stuff that you find." Evidently, he has found it this time, and based on the excited and flabbergasted reaction, fans are more than ready to see Cruise's latest iconic character in action this fall.