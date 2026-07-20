William Shatner Is Ready To Rock As His Music Career Boldly Goes Where No 95 Year Old Has Gone Before

William Shatner, the original Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," is proving that age is just a number and that his life can be as exciting as the space-faring hero he played for decades. The actor has spent his later years selling a kidney stone to raise money for Habitat for Humanity, actually going into space, and having surgery after being thrown off his horse at 94 years of age. And while most people in their 90s may want to take things slow after that, Shatner, 95, is hitting warp factor nine and joining the 2026 line-up at Riot Fest with his heavy metal band, The *uckers.

Shatner, sharing that his band would be joining the likes of Tool and Alanis Morissette for the three-day event, posted the official press release on Instagram, writing, "This is an event you definitely will be telling your grandchildren about!" In the official statement, the leading man further elaborated, stating, "I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration. ... We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises."

And for anyone who can't make it to Riot Fest to see Shatner's band, which will include musicians who have worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Mike Tramp, and Kings of Thrash, the band is releasing an album, "What the F Is Heavy Metal," in the near future. This will break the record set by fellow actor Christopher Lee in 2013 when, at 91, he became the oldest heavy metal performer with the release of his album, "Charlemagne: The Omens of Death."