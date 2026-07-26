Keira Knightley 'Didn't Care' About The Early '00s Film That Made Her A Star

Though her acting career technically began back in the 1990s, Keira Knightley didn't become a household name until the early 2000s. As a result, while Knightley dreamed of becoming famous from a young age, some of her earliest roles have essentially become fun facts — trivia questions only the actor's most ardent fans could answer. In fact, Knightley herself couldn't remember the name of her character from 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," which seems only fair, considering the fact that that the film's credits misspelled the actor's actual name.

Given that "Star Wars," of all things, didn't make her a huge star, it's understandable that Knightley didn't expect that the soccer flick "Bend It Like Beckham" would be her big break when she was first eyed for it just a couple of years later. As such, by her own admission, the Oscar nominee was rather nonchalant when auditioning for the movie that ended up finally putting her on the map. "I do remember going up for it and I told people about it and it was so embarrassing," Knightley confessed in a 2018 interview with BAFTA, adding, "You know, everyone thought it was going to be sh*t."

Knightley continued, "Because of that when I went up for it I didn't think I was going to get it because it was a film and I thought it was all a bit silly anyway, so I sort of didn't care." But as the British actor tells it, that attitude may very well have helped her get the part, asserting, "[I]t's always an amazing thing when you go up for something and you don't care or you don't think there's any chance of getting it, because suddenly you're very free and easy with it, and I suspect that's what happened there."