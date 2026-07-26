Angela Lansbury Nailed This Classic Disney Song Recording On The First Try

Dame Angela Lansbury had many iconic film moments, but perhaps one of her best was singing the title track for "Beauty and the Beast." According to Paige O'Hara (who voiced Belle), there wasn't a single dry eye in the room when the song was recorded. What's surprising, however, is that Lansbury nailed the song in one take after it appeared she would not make the recording due to her flight being delayed.

O'Hara recalled the details at the 25th anniversary screening of "Beauty and the Beast" in NYC. "And then Ms. Lansbury — who I have admired my whole life — came in after being up all night ... and was a trooper. We were all worried she would be too exhausted and then she comes out and sings 'Beauty and the Beast' in one take," said O'Hara (via Business Insider). Lansbury elaborated that the flight she was on had received a bomb threat that ended up being a hoax, but she believed the excitement from travel allowed her to do the song in one take.