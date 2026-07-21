General Hospital Star Kelly Kruger Says Her Divorce Is 'Not Getting Any Easier' In Sad Update

Kelly Kruger is one of the stars of daytime television. She's been on "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and July 2026 marks her debut as Serena Baldwin on "General Hospital." The exciting career news comes at a challenging time in Kruger's personal life. Kruger married fellow soap opera actor Darin Brooks in 2016, and they have two children together. However, news broke that the two of them were getting divorced in March 2026. Navigating life through a divorce — and as a newly single mom — is perhaps not quite as dramatic as a soap opera plot, but it definitely sounds like Kruger's going through it based on some of the videos she's posted on social media recently.

While one might expect Fourth of July Instagram posts to focus on family fun and celebration, Kruger showed off the more challenging sides of the holiday that single parents may face. She'd had to drop off her kids, presumably with her ex-husband, for the holiday. It was her first time missing a holiday with them, and it (reasonably) proved to be difficult. "It's not natural for a mom to be separated from her kids," she said in the video. "After all this time, it's not getting any easier. It's heartbreaking to have to say goodbye to your kids for five days... and you see them again, and they're bigger."

It's a sentiment to which plenty of people can relate. The comments were filled with people commiserating with Kruger and sending her love and support, and her candor about the situation was appreciated.