General Hospital Star Kelly Kruger Says Her Divorce Is 'Not Getting Any Easier' In Sad Update
Kelly Kruger is one of the stars of daytime television. She's been on "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and July 2026 marks her debut as Serena Baldwin on "General Hospital." The exciting career news comes at a challenging time in Kruger's personal life. Kruger married fellow soap opera actor Darin Brooks in 2016, and they have two children together. However, news broke that the two of them were getting divorced in March 2026. Navigating life through a divorce — and as a newly single mom — is perhaps not quite as dramatic as a soap opera plot, but it definitely sounds like Kruger's going through it based on some of the videos she's posted on social media recently.
While one might expect Fourth of July Instagram posts to focus on family fun and celebration, Kruger showed off the more challenging sides of the holiday that single parents may face. She'd had to drop off her kids, presumably with her ex-husband, for the holiday. It was her first time missing a holiday with them, and it (reasonably) proved to be difficult. "It's not natural for a mom to be separated from her kids," she said in the video. "After all this time, it's not getting any easier. It's heartbreaking to have to say goodbye to your kids for five days... and you see them again, and they're bigger."
It's a sentiment to which plenty of people can relate. The comments were filled with people commiserating with Kruger and sending her love and support, and her candor about the situation was appreciated.
Kelly Kruger gave fans a glimpse into some of the hard times she's facing
Before Kelly Kruger had to navigate her first major holiday without her girls with her, Kruger had to move out of her house. In a video on Instagram from May 2026, Kruger shared a "life update" on how it was going. And it wasn't good. She was set to move in four days, and she still had nothing packed.
As she acknowledged her own stressful situation on the home front, Kruger did give out some advice for others who were "really in it right now." She said, "I think that we ... surprise ourselves with how much we're capable of. Even though we're scared, and even though we think that it's going to be impossible to do, I know that somehow we just make it happen." It almost sounds like she was talking to herself as much as anyone else.
Kruger does seem to be embracing some of the healthy ways to get used to a new life after divorce. On July 10, she shared a video of a training session with two other women (above), and Kruger commented on the video, "I can't walk. But I love this crew." Self care in the form of exercise and spending time with friends are both great ways to help keep yourself motivated and moving forward in hard times.