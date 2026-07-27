The Surprising Thing Princess Diana Secretly Did For Money

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Princess Diana was a senior royal and the future queen of England, so it might shock some to learn that she had a secret side hustle to make extra money. But, true to the People's Princess's nature, it wasn't for extravagant shopping trips — it was to treat her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to some ordinary childhood experiences. Former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed what Diana was really like as a mother in his book, "A Royal Duty." Burrell recalled how she secretly made some money on the side by selling some of her most sought-after clothes to thrift stores.

This meant Diana got instant cash in hand that she could then spend freely without the palace knowing. "Royals rarely carry hard currency," Burrell explained. "By generating cash, she could spend it as she wished without trace, and take William and Harry to the cinema or to McDonald's." The beloved royal would often hand some of it over to William and Harry to spend as they pleased as well, and the young princes were understandably fascinated by the fact that their grandmother's face adorned the notes.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady similarly shared in an interview with Heart Bingo (via Marie Claire) that Diana once told him to cancel Harry and William's lunches because she was treating them to McDonald's. The chef was completely aghast, informing the People's Princess that he could whip up much tastier burgers than the fast food chain. "She said, 'I know that Darren, but they want the toys in the Happy Meal,'" he disclosed. They might be royals, but Harry and William were just like any other kids when it came to the simple things in life, and Diana made sure she had the means to give them to them.