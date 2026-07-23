John Wayne's Widow Is Almost A Centenarian: What Her Life Has Been Like Since His Death

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The name John Wayne is instantly recognizable as one of the most famous Western stars to ever appear on screen. It wouldn't be shocking if an image of John comes to mind whenever you see the word "cowboy," though maybe if you're younger, you think of Taylor Sheridan and his many Western TV shows. John died in 1979, but his widow, Pilar Pallete Wayne, is still alive. As of this writing, she's 97 years old and she's even on Instagram!

According to her official website, Pilar is now "a fulltime passionate painter." One of her favorite subjects to paint is John. "I started with faces and I realized that I was no good at painting men. I wanted to, but it wasn't for me. The only one that I liked to paint was my husband, John Wayne," Pilar said to LA Times Today in 2023 (via SpectrumNews1).

Besides painting, Pilar published a cookbook in 1982 entitled "Pilar Wayne's Favorite and Fabulous Recipes," and her recipes were also featured in "The Official John Wayne Family Cookbook" in 2016. She also wrote a book about her relationship with John entitled "John Wayne: My Life With the Duke" in 1987. Pilar married two more times after John's death, to Stephen Stewart in 1984 and then to Jesse L. Upchurch in 1998. Neither relationship would last as long as her 25-year marriage to John.