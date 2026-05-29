Taylor Sheridan's Forgotten Western Is Inspired By A True Story

Taylor Sheridan has become the king of western TV after the unanticipated success of "Yellowstone." The family drama about a cattle ranch dynasty, filled with familiar actors, was an instant hit when it premiered in 2018, and the audience kept expanding until Nielsen reported that the Season 5 premiere had approximately 16 million viewers tuning in (per Deadline). The series ended in 2024 after a run featuring some behind-the-scenes trouble, such as legal drama between Sheridan and "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser and a controversial exit from the show's star Kevin Costner.

But seeing the public's love for Sheridan's work, Paramount greenlit several new shows from the writer-director, including multiple spin-offs of "Yellowstone." "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" may have slipped through the cracks and been missed by some viewers amid Sheridan's growing empire of successful shows. The series, executive produced by Sheridan and created by Chad Feehan, followed the highs and lows in the life of real historical figure Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. deputy marshal west of the Mississippi River. The series also starred well-known actors like David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid.

About a month after "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" premiered on Paramount+ in November 2023, Deadline reported that it was the premiere with the highest viewing numbers for the streaming platform that year. But the show only lasted one season because it was a limited series, so although it had early success, it has seemingly since been largely forgotten by fans.