Taylor Sheridan's Forgotten Western Is Inspired By A True Story
Taylor Sheridan has become the king of western TV after the unanticipated success of "Yellowstone." The family drama about a cattle ranch dynasty, filled with familiar actors, was an instant hit when it premiered in 2018, and the audience kept expanding until Nielsen reported that the Season 5 premiere had approximately 16 million viewers tuning in (per Deadline). The series ended in 2024 after a run featuring some behind-the-scenes trouble, such as legal drama between Sheridan and "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser and a controversial exit from the show's star Kevin Costner.
But seeing the public's love for Sheridan's work, Paramount greenlit several new shows from the writer-director, including multiple spin-offs of "Yellowstone." "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" may have slipped through the cracks and been missed by some viewers amid Sheridan's growing empire of successful shows. The series, executive produced by Sheridan and created by Chad Feehan, followed the highs and lows in the life of real historical figure Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. deputy marshal west of the Mississippi River. The series also starred well-known actors like David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid.
About a month after "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" premiered on Paramount+ in November 2023, Deadline reported that it was the premiere with the highest viewing numbers for the streaming platform that year. But the show only lasted one season because it was a limited series, so although it had early success, it has seemingly since been largely forgotten by fans.
Taylor Sheridan nearly included Lawmen: Bass Reeves in the Yellowstone Universe
David Oyelowo played the titular character in "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" and was actually the person to originally pitch the idea for the show to Paramount. Oyelowo told Variety in 2024 that he pitched the show multiple times and was rejected by every studio until Paramount greenlit the show.
The series was initially titled "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" and was going to be part of the "Yellowstone" universe through its connection to the "Yellowstone" prequel show "1883." Taylor Sheridan was also set to direct the first two episodes of the show in an effort to further link the two franchises.
But the final product was not connected to "Yellowstone" at all, which may have also contributed to its lack of cultural staying power. The showrunner, Chris Feehan, said in an interview with TVLine that the change occurred because he wanted to follow Reeves' life before 1883. Regardless, Oyelowo, who received Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Actor Awards, and more nominations for his performance, was proud of the show's success. He told Variety that the show surpassed his expectations for how many people would tune in and learn about Reeves, Black cowboys, and what life was like for Black families after the end of the Civil War.