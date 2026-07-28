Quote Of The Day By Pamela Anderson: 'I Think The Capacity To Be In Love...'
It feels like Pamela Anderson has lived many lives, and most of them have been in the spotlight. Born in 1967 in British Columbia, Canada, Anderson had a sad and tragic childhood. As a result, she was just 17 when she moved out of her parents' house. She first landed on the cover of Playboy in 1989 and went on to set the record for most cover shoots, appearing 14 times. Just two years after her Playboy premiere, she got her big break on "Home Improvement," followed by her time on "Baywatch."
Anderson has had many high-profile romances over the course of her time in the public eye, but she's also done a lot of advocacy work, all while developing her unique perspective about the world. The combination of these traits has given Anderson a lot to say about love and life, and that's why her wise words about romance are today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Pamela Anderson
In the 2023 Netflix documentary "Pamela, a Love Story," Pamela Anderson suggested that, at least for now, being alone might be preferable to having a romantic partner. In an interview with Bustle later that year, she was asked, "Is that still a priority for you?" She responded, "I think the capacity to be in love is the capacity to be alone. You never make somebody else responsible for your happiness. If they come and go, you're still the same person."
Despite being single at the time of her interview with Bustle, Anderson shared, "I'm living the most romantic part of my life now. It's really bizarre... because we can just do that. I have freedom." To her, being able to be happy by yourself is a key component of being able to be truly happy with someone else. For folks seeking a romantic partner, that's an unfortunately easy thing to forget.
Deeper Meaning of Pamela Anderson's Quote -- Being happy with yourself is important whether you're with someone else or not
In our goal-oriented culture, being single can sometimes feel like a bad thing. As a result, many of us are either in a relationship or automatically in search of one as a kind of default setting, as if being in a relationship will solve all our problems. Pamela Anderson has been married five times, but by the time the star spoke with Bustle, she seemed to have learned that you can actually have what feels like a fulfilling, romantic life without a romantic partner.
In order to successfully be with someone else, you have to be able to be by yourself. Finding your own peace and self-love is important. Not only will it make you feel happier and more stable on your own, but learning to live like this can eventually make you happier in a relationship, too, and make you a better partner.
More Quotes from Pamela Anderson
- "You can think your way out of living. This is when I learned to flip the script — when you change your thoughts, you change your life."
- "Sometimes when you smile, it's not because you're happy. It's because you're strong."
- "Being able to embrace yourself as you are, that's the most beautiful you can be."
- "I've learned over a lifetime of ups and downs that happiness is a choice; it's a practice."
- "Everyone alive is a mess. We are all just doing the best we can."