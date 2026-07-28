Quote Of The Day By Pamela Anderson: 'I Think The Capacity To Be In Love...'

It feels like Pamela Anderson has lived many lives, and most of them have been in the spotlight. Born in 1967 in British Columbia, Canada, Anderson had a sad and tragic childhood. As a result, she was just 17 when she moved out of her parents' house. She first landed on the cover of Playboy in 1989 and went on to set the record for most cover shoots, appearing 14 times. Just two years after her Playboy premiere, she got her big break on "Home Improvement," followed by her time on "Baywatch."

Anderson has had many high-profile romances over the course of her time in the public eye, but she's also done a lot of advocacy work, all while developing her unique perspective about the world. The combination of these traits has given Anderson a lot to say about love and life, and that's why her wise words about romance are today's quote of the day.