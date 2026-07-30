All The Chaos That Surrounded Chad Michael Murray's Proposal Scene In Sullivan's Crossing

"Sullivan's Crossing" fans found themselves shouting at their screens for the majority of Season 3, as romantic leads Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) and Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) just couldn't seem to figure things out. The season was full of ups and downs that left fans reeling, only to end on an even more surprising note when Cal asked Maggie to marry him in a spur-of-the-moment decision. It turns out that the scene didn't just shock fans — Murray himself was also thrown by it when he read the script, and there was plenty of chaos behind the scenes to make the moment work.

"That proposal was a monster debate," the "One Tree Hill" star shared with People in June 2026. "It was such a large conversation for many, many, many moons with everybody from the top down." Murray felt Maggie's treatment of Cal throughout the season was pretty miserable, and he didn't want to make her bad behavior seem okay. This led to several conversations and different iterations of the scene before it was finally shot. "At some point you have to draw a line in the sand and take care of yourself," Murray argued. "So Cal did that and we remedied the scenario." We're just glad they got there in the end.

Many fans are still hurting over Chad Michael Murray's decision to leave "One Tree Hill" before the hit show ended, and we can't imagine "Sullivan's Crossing" without him. Kohan, meanwhile, confirmed to Swooon in a June 2026 interview she agreed with her co-star's sentiments about the proposal scene. Her first reaction was: "Cal's letting her off the hook really easy. I was kind of like, 'Are you sure? Are you okay?'" But she admitted that it all worked out eventually, thanks to the adjustments that were made.