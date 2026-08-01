Why William Petersen Decided To Leave CSI

The hit police procedural "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" was seemingly unstoppable as the 2010s approached. While the show's viewership peaked with Season 5 in 2004 and 2005, it was still running roughshod over the airwaves a few years later. Season 9 of "CSI," for example, was the most-watched drama of the 2008-2009 television season — and that year's fourth most-watched show overall. By that point, the police drama had also spawned two similarly successful spinoffs with "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY." With that in mind, fan-favorite original "CSI" lead William Petersen may very well be the poster child for "going out on top," as it was also around that time he decided to call it quits. All these years later, some of us are still wondering what happened to Petersen and what exactly prompted him to leave such a successful program in the middle of its run.

In July 2008, three months before the premiere of "CSI" Season 9, the news broke that Petersen's Gil Grissom would be bowing out of the series, though Petersen himself would remain attached to the show as an executive producer. Petersen's final episode as a regular cast member, "One to Go," aired in January 2009. That same month, the actor explained his departure during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and his specific reason for leaving may surprise you.

In his interview, Petersen confessed his fear that "CSI" was making him complacent. ”The reason I'm leaving is because I'm afraid I'm becoming too comfortable,” the "Manhunter" star said (via CNN). He added, "It's 'CSI' — they pay me a lot of money, and I don't have to work very hard anymore. I've got it all figured out. And I just realized, God, as an artist, I'm going to atrophy. You do anything for nine years, it becomes somewhat rote. I didn't want to be on the show [just] because they were paying me money and I liked the money. ... It was too safe for me at this point."