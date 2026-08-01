The Truth About Tim Gunn's Project Runway Snub
It's hard to believe there was once a time when no one had heard of Christian Siriano or Michael Costello, when aspiring couture designers could only dream of seeing their work shown in New York and Paris. Then came "Project Runway" in 2004, the deliciously addictive reality competition which introduced the world to New York's Mood Fabrics store, dresses made of car parts, garbage bags, and candy, and, of course, the famous phrase, "Make it work." That line (and some very fashionable pinstripe suits) helped make Tim Gunn a household name and a beloved presence on the show from 2004 to 2017, so why has he seemingly disappeared from "Project Runway" ever since?
Gunn initially earned nothing on "Project Runway," but soon became arguably just as popular as the show's co-host, Heidi Klum. In fact, when the show was acquired by a new production company in 2018 and moved networks, Gunn and Klum left it entirely to host a similar show, "Making the Cut," on Amazon Prime. Yet when Klum returned to "Project Runway" in 2025 for its 21st season, Gunn didn't join her. Naturally, this invited questions and speculation: Were he and Klum on the outs? Were there other behind-the-scenes personality conflicts? Was Gunn holding out for more money to keep him in pocket squares till time immemorial? No, no, and, um, no. The truth is even sadder: According to Gunn, the show's producers snubbed him outright.
As Gunn explained in a 2025 interview with People, Klum was the first to clue him in to the rumors that they were both being invited back to the show. Yet after several months, the supermodel was the only one who had signed a contract. Gunn's agent reached out to the producers, who bluntly said they weren't interested in making an offer. "And [my agent] said, 'Well, he's done 19 seasons of 'Runway,' 16 with Heidi. The two of them won an Emmy together as hosts, and now you're going to separate them?' And they said yes."
Gunn wasn't willing to 'wave from a bus'
Being shut out of an invite back to his signature show was hurtful enough for Tim Gunn; what happened next was downright insulting. Instead of being welcomed back to his signature show, the former department chair at New York's prestigious Parsons School of Design was tossed the equivalent of a cheap consolation prize. Gunn explained to People in the aforementioned interview, "[They said] 'Well, we've thought about it and we'd be willing to offer Tim a small cameo in one episode.' What do I do? Wave from a bus? As the designers are going into Mood? Heidi [Klum] comes to see me at the retirement home and we play croquet? So no, thank you. And as Heidi would say, you're either in or you're out. And I'm out. So I wasn't asked to join."
Chelsea Handler also asked Gunn about the "Project Runway" cold shoulder when he was a guest on her podcast in early 2026 (per Instagram). "I wasn't invited to the party," he reiterated. "My agent called the producers to say, 'We heard Heidi signed up. We haven't heard a thing about Tim.' And they said, 'We don't want him.'" While Gunn admitted that the snub was initially "devastating," he was eventually comforted by his attitude that "things happen for a reason." He was also grateful for the experiences he did have, telling Handler, "I have a beautiful Emmy sitting on my kitchen counter. Soy, no complaints. I feel very, very, very lucky."
At the time of writing, the award-winning host has yet to make a full-time return to television, but he's kept busy with various projects. He's become a surprisingly prolific voice actor — aside from voicing the butler Baileywick on Disney's "Sofia the First," Gunn has lent his voice to characters in "BoJack Horseman," Mickey and the Roadster Racers," "Bob's Burgers," "Futurama," and other series. Gunn is also a popular guest speaker at various charitable events and advocates for the American Cancer Society, among other organizations.
Gunn is still close to Heidi Klum despite the drama
In a full-circle twist, Heidi Klum's new co-host on "Project Runway" is one of the show's former winners. No longer a "whatever happened to," Christian Siriano is a major designer who took on his new "Project" in July 2026. He has a big legacy to live up to; many fans and past competitors miss seeing the man in pinstripes whose input was stern but fair. Former Season 16 competitor Samantha Crossland wrote a heartfelt note to Tim Gunn in response to Chelsea Handler's Instagram post. "You are the show," she insisted. "You were so kind to me every single time I saw you even when you were giving me tough love and I will always appreciate that about you."
No need to cry for Gunn, though; he's moved on past his disappointment and appreciates the love he's gotten — especially from one good friend. He told People that Klum was just as heartbroken about his ouster. "She was really upset and she kept saying, 'I'm fighting for you, I'm fighting for you,'" Gunn recalled. "Which is lovely of her and nothing that I should expect. And I said, 'Heidi, just take good care of yourself. Don't worry about me. I'll be fine.'" So, fortunately, Klum and Gunn's relationship is just fine.
Despite not being a weekly TV presence, Gunn still has plenty of wisdom to share. On a recent episode of Mick Hunt's podcast (per Instagram), the iconic fashion mentor explained that he connects with his protégés by rehearsing his critiques in advance and thinking about how he would feel if he heard them. "If they perceive you to be inauthentic, insincere, or just plain mean-spirited, they shut you out," Gunn said. "And that means no one moves forward."