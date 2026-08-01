The Truth About Tim Gunn's Project Runway Snub

It's hard to believe there was once a time when no one had heard of Christian Siriano or Michael Costello, when aspiring couture designers could only dream of seeing their work shown in New York and Paris. Then came "Project Runway" in 2004, the deliciously addictive reality competition which introduced the world to New York's Mood Fabrics store, dresses made of car parts, garbage bags, and candy, and, of course, the famous phrase, "Make it work." That line (and some very fashionable pinstripe suits) helped make Tim Gunn a household name and a beloved presence on the show from 2004 to 2017, so why has he seemingly disappeared from "Project Runway" ever since?

Gunn initially earned nothing on "Project Runway," but soon became arguably just as popular as the show's co-host, Heidi Klum. In fact, when the show was acquired by a new production company in 2018 and moved networks, Gunn and Klum left it entirely to host a similar show, "Making the Cut," on Amazon Prime. Yet when Klum returned to "Project Runway" in 2025 for its 21st season, Gunn didn't join her. Naturally, this invited questions and speculation: Were he and Klum on the outs? Were there other behind-the-scenes personality conflicts? Was Gunn holding out for more money to keep him in pocket squares till time immemorial? No, no, and, um, no. The truth is even sadder: According to Gunn, the show's producers snubbed him outright.

As Gunn explained in a 2025 interview with People, Klum was the first to clue him in to the rumors that they were both being invited back to the show. Yet after several months, the supermodel was the only one who had signed a contract. Gunn's agent reached out to the producers, who bluntly said they weren't interested in making an offer. "And [my agent] said, 'Well, he's done 19 seasons of 'Runway,' 16 with Heidi. The two of them won an Emmy together as hosts, and now you're going to separate them?' And they said yes."