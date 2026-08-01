The Most 'Hollywood Moment' Of Melissa Gilbert's Life Was An '80s Night Out With A Classic Crooner

Melissa Gilbert became famous playing Laura Ingalls Wilder in the "Little House on the Prairie" TV show, which debuted in 1974. Gilbert got the role on "Little House" when she was just 9, and the world got to grow up with her as the hit show ran until 1983. Off-screen, Gilbert spent at least part of her time hanging out with the "Brat Pack," and she dated Rob Lowe for much of the 1980s. Lowe was with her on the memorable night that Gilbert described years later when asked about her "most Hollywood moment." The eventful evening ended with her hanging out with Sammy Davis Jr. at his house after having met up with just about every major 1980s celeb earlier in the night.

She called it the "craziest night ever" on an episode of The Patrick Labyorteaux Sheaux podcast. She explained that she was at Davis Jr.'s house when she ran into the popular singer as he was making drinks. Gilbert broke the ice by telling him that she thought he knew her grandfather Harry Crane, a comedy writer who worked with Hollywood stars and on shows from the 1950s to 1970s.

Davis Jr. did recognize the name, and he offered to make Gilbert a drink. He also asked her to play pool. Gilbert said she responded by saying: "'I'm sorry, I'm really bad at it. I don't think so.' He said, 'I have one eye. You'll win.'" Davis Jr. lost his left eye in a car accident in 1954.