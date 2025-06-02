Whatever Happened To The Members Of The Brat Pack?

Demi Moore's involvement with the Brat Pack wasn't as substantial as some other members, but she was clearly destined to be a movie star. Moore was just as successful in film in the '90s as she was in the 1980s, but the 2000s saw her take a step back from the industry. Though Moore continued acting in the 2010s and 2020s, none of her roles were as culturally impactful as anything she had done earlier in her career, leaving many to believe that the best days of her career were behind her.

Moore had those same thoughts. "I went through a period where I didn't quite find where I belonged. The material I was seeing, it was like nothing was bad, but nothing was great. My question became, is this part of my life complete? Have I done what I was supposed to do here? And then I realized that if I didn't have the answer to that question, I have to then inject the focus and energy to answer that question," the actor said in a roundtable discussion for the Los Angeles Times.

Then came 2024's "The Substance." A body horror film from French writer and director Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" somewhat mirrored Moore's own relationship with Hollywood. Unlike the fate of the character Moore played, the film reinvigorated Moore's career. The actor received her very first Oscar nomination for her performance, and it put her in a category of actors she had previously been left out of. Moore credits a mind shift to her success. "As soon as I made that shift, 'The Substance' two weeks later arrived across my desk. And it was the first piece of material in a very long time that I felt moved by," Moore said.