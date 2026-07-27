Carly Simon Fans Rally Around '70s Singer After Latest Health News: 'Still Learning How To Live With It'

Carly Simon is opening up about her Parkinson's disease diagnosis. In light of the difficult news, the singer-songwriter assured fans she's not going anywhere and that her health struggles won't stop her from making music. And based on the reaction she's received, it's clear her fans are here to support her through thick and thin.

As one of the female rockstars who completely dominated the 1970s, it's no surprise that the 83-year-old "You're So Vain" singer has quite the fan base. That fan base is enthusiastically cheering her on after her recent announcement. "So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease," Simon said in a statement (via Variety). The star hasn't performed in public since 2018. "It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly," she said about her break from the limelight. Even so, Simon noted she has "not stopped living" and has "not stopped working," either. On X, fans jumped at the chance to share support, with one summing it up perfectly: "Wishing nothing but great vibes to Carly Simon."

Simon also revealed she'd undergone surgery for basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, which contributed to her retreat from the spotlight. "The cancer was removed, but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public," she added. But, to everyone's benefit, Simon also noted the experience "gave my inner critic quite a lot of new material."