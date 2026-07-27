Carly Simon Fans Rally Around '70s Singer After Latest Health News: 'Still Learning How To Live With It'
Carly Simon is opening up about her Parkinson's disease diagnosis. In light of the difficult news, the singer-songwriter assured fans she's not going anywhere and that her health struggles won't stop her from making music. And based on the reaction she's received, it's clear her fans are here to support her through thick and thin.
As one of the female rockstars who completely dominated the 1970s, it's no surprise that the 83-year-old "You're So Vain" singer has quite the fan base. That fan base is enthusiastically cheering her on after her recent announcement. "So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease," Simon said in a statement (via Variety). The star hasn't performed in public since 2018. "It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly," she said about her break from the limelight. Even so, Simon noted she has "not stopped living" and has "not stopped working," either. On X, fans jumped at the chance to share support, with one summing it up perfectly: "Wishing nothing but great vibes to Carly Simon."
Simon also revealed she'd undergone surgery for basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, which contributed to her retreat from the spotlight. "The cancer was removed, but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public," she added. But, to everyone's benefit, Simon also noted the experience "gave my inner critic quite a lot of new material."
Carly Simon has new music on the way
"Parkinson's is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable," Carly Simon said in her statement (via People). "Some days I'm so tired I can't get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself," she explained. Luckily, music has been there for her. In August, her album, aptly named "Comes in Waves," will debut. "Working on the music gave shape to days that did not always have much shape. It gave me somewhere to go without having to leave the room. It reminded me that illness can change your life without becoming the whole of your life," she said.
Parkinson's has slowed Simon down at times. Yet there are things, like CBD, that can relieve Parkinson's symptoms. Adapting to the disease means learning what helps you personally. For Simon, music provides relief. "Music has always known when to arrive. It has rescued me more times that I can count. It is like a cat or dog that quietly appears beside you when it senses you are not quite yourself," she explained. Simon's music has helped many others, as well. "Adapt with all the strength you can. Thank you Carly Simon for your music," one X user wrote. "Your music was so important to me during my teenage years and beyond," added another. Many are excited for the music this new chapter will bring, with one writing, "Looking forward to her new album."