When you think back to the '70s, blue eye shadow, shag carpets, and the best retro hairstyles probably come to mind. What also probably rings a bell is all the iconic music that came out of this era. As popular as bands like Led Zeppelin, Queen, and Pink Floyd were, there were also several female-led groups and solo acts who helped encourage the evolution of rock music as we know it.

During Roe v Wade, the "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match, and Take Back the Night marches, the '70s were a significant era of women proving themselves and fighting for their rights. It should be noted that there were countless female pioneers of music before them that paved the way for the following generations of musicians, from Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Billie Holiday and the iconic Aretha Franklin. Without inspirational trailblazers like these women, female rockstars who completely dominated the 1970s wouldn't have been nearly as successful or held in such high regard as they are today.

From Joan Jett to Stevie Nicks, here are the badass female rockers who made a stand during this significant time period and paved the way forward for modern artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, and Florence Welch.