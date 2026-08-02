Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem Are 'Still Learning' About Each Other After Years Of Marriage

Marriages require near-constant adjustment to remain healthy. After all, human beings are constantly evolving creatures whose wants, needs, and priorities change over time — and it's important to make sure that you're keeping up to date with where your partner is at. Granted, this is also true of long-term relationships in general, but when you legally put a ring on it, the ramifications of taking your eye off the ball become much more significant. If there's one celebrity couple who seem to understand this quite well, it's Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. In the "Vanilla Sky" star's own words, even though they have been wed for several years, and have known each other even longer, the truth about Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's marriage is that there's always more to learn.

The Oscar winner opened up about her love life during a July 2026 interview with People — almost exactly 16 years after she and Bardem first exchanged vows. "I feel like I'm still learning [in my relationship], you know? And I am with somebody that I've known for 33 years," Penélope Cruz, who's had a stunning transformation since first crossing paths with her future husband on the set of the 1992 film "Jamón, Jamón," acknowledged simply. The Spanish actor elaborated, "I really know that person, but it's like, is there a day where you really get to know yourself? No. So the same with your partner."

For his part, Bardem seems just as enamored with Cruz as he was when they first got married back in 2010. "It's been a lot of years, and I haven't seen a hint of malice in her," the "Skyfall" star shared in a May 2026 interview with Variety, cheekily adding, "On top of that, she's amazingly f***ing beautiful!"