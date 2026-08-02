Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem Are 'Still Learning' About Each Other After Years Of Marriage
Marriages require near-constant adjustment to remain healthy. After all, human beings are constantly evolving creatures whose wants, needs, and priorities change over time — and it's important to make sure that you're keeping up to date with where your partner is at. Granted, this is also true of long-term relationships in general, but when you legally put a ring on it, the ramifications of taking your eye off the ball become much more significant. If there's one celebrity couple who seem to understand this quite well, it's Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. In the "Vanilla Sky" star's own words, even though they have been wed for several years, and have known each other even longer, the truth about Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's marriage is that there's always more to learn.
The Oscar winner opened up about her love life during a July 2026 interview with People — almost exactly 16 years after she and Bardem first exchanged vows. "I feel like I'm still learning [in my relationship], you know? And I am with somebody that I've known for 33 years," Penélope Cruz, who's had a stunning transformation since first crossing paths with her future husband on the set of the 1992 film "Jamón, Jamón," acknowledged simply. The Spanish actor elaborated, "I really know that person, but it's like, is there a day where you really get to know yourself? No. So the same with your partner."
For his part, Bardem seems just as enamored with Cruz as he was when they first got married back in 2010. "It's been a lot of years, and I haven't seen a hint of malice in her," the "Skyfall" star shared in a May 2026 interview with Variety, cheekily adding, "On top of that, she's amazingly f***ing beautiful!"
How Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's love story began
When Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem were cast in the 1992 film "Jamón, Jamón," both actors were relative newcomers. Bardem had only been in a handful of movies prior, while "Jamón, Jamón" was Cruz's first big-screen appearance. That being said, the former co-stars didn't actually get together until 2007, when they reconnected on the set of the 2008 film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" (which won Cruz her best supporting Oscar). As the "No Country for Old Men" star pointed out during a 2024 interview with Gentleman's Journal, he and Cruz weren't exactly in a position to start dating when they initially crossed paths in the early '90s. As Bardem noted, "She was 17, and I was 22. [...] We had different lives, different objectives, aims and goals." However, there was still definitely something ineffable between them back then regardless.
"Something was there — an energy, a chemistry, a way to rely on each other as human beings," the actor shared. It wasn't until 15 years later, while collaborating on "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" — and crucially, once Penélope Cruz's relationship with Matthew McConaughey was over — that something finally came of it. Even then, though, they were hesitant to take the plunge without a little push. "[N]either of us would make the first move," Bardem recalled during a 2017 chat with GQ. "I don't know if we were shy or trying to be too professional. Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming and nothing had happened. So I thought, 'F***! We better get drunk!' Luckily a friend of ours threw a wrap party and, well, the rest is history. Thank god!"