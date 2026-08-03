What Ally Sheedy Really Thought About Her 'Breakfast Club' Character's Makeover

Ever since it hit theaters in 1985, "The Breakfast Club" has been a coming-of-age movie that every generation sees a piece of themselves in. The movie breaks its five high school protagonists into simple categories that every teenager could fall into, even if the monikers have changed over time: "jock," "brain" or "nerd," "princess," and the very problematic classifications of "basket case" and "criminal." And, as "The Breakfast Club" shows, even though these cliques may not have much in common on a surface level, they are all going through the same challenges that every teen faces. But one moment in the movie has always felt wrong to many fans, and actor Ally Sheedy agrees with them.

Universal Pictures

In the film, Sheedy's character, Allison — whose personal style would be considered goth today — gets an extreme makeover, turning her into a "princess" with a pink dress and matching bow. For other goth kids, this has long been a disappointment, with the movie seemingly saying that, for Allison to be happy, she must change who she is. In 2022, Sheedy talked about the dramatic makeover her character goes through with Page Six, saying, "It was uncomfortable even when we were filming it. It was one of those things, though. ... But I agree Allison is much more delicious before the hair bow goes on." Sheedy still holds the movie in a special place in her heart, saying that it was "nothing but a gift."