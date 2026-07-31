Hallmark's Jessy Schram Looks Simply Stunning Without Makeup

It's so refreshing when a favorite celeb goes fresh-faced on social media. Hallmark Channel leading lady Jessy Schram has proven that she isn't afraid to go makeup-free. We all know that the "Chicago Med" star has had some gorgeous red carpet moments since she first appeared in the spotlight. But, now we know that she's just as glowing without a hair and makeup team getting her ready for an awards show or other industry event.

In 2025, Schram posted a selfie with a friend on Facebook that appeared to be entirely makeup-free. This isn't the first time Schram didn't worry about getting all done up to share what she looks like with her fans online. While this is far from common for folks in Hollywood, it's not such a surprise for someone like Schram. Back in 2020, the actor told TV Fanatic, " ... for the most part, what inspires me is authenticity," noting, "When I watch somebody's work or when I see somebody carrying on through life, I am usually inspired by someone really being themself and their vulnerability and their courage to go through with things. So I think that authenticity is what inspires me most." Evidently, Schram walks the walk. She's happy to show her authentic, makeup-free self to the world, too. Of course, it doesn't hurt that she's one of those celebs who just looks stunning without makeup.