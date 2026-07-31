Hallmark's Jessy Schram Looks Simply Stunning Without Makeup
It's so refreshing when a favorite celeb goes fresh-faced on social media. Hallmark Channel leading lady Jessy Schram has proven that she isn't afraid to go makeup-free. We all know that the "Chicago Med" star has had some gorgeous red carpet moments since she first appeared in the spotlight. But, now we know that she's just as glowing without a hair and makeup team getting her ready for an awards show or other industry event.
In 2025, Schram posted a selfie with a friend on Facebook that appeared to be entirely makeup-free. This isn't the first time Schram didn't worry about getting all done up to share what she looks like with her fans online. While this is far from common for folks in Hollywood, it's not such a surprise for someone like Schram. Back in 2020, the actor told TV Fanatic, " ... for the most part, what inspires me is authenticity," noting, "When I watch somebody's work or when I see somebody carrying on through life, I am usually inspired by someone really being themself and their vulnerability and their courage to go through with things. So I think that authenticity is what inspires me most." Evidently, Schram walks the walk. She's happy to show her authentic, makeup-free self to the world, too. Of course, it doesn't hurt that she's one of those celebs who just looks stunning without makeup.
Jessy Schram wears fairly pared-down makeup on Chicago Med
Clearly Jessy Schram isn't among the celebrities who are unrecognizable without makeup. While many of us know Schram best from her many starring roles in Hallmark movies, others know her better as Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med." She's definitely not makeup-free in the hit series, but she also doesn't don full glam while playing a doctor.
The pared-down makeup Hannah wears may be second nature for Schram, but not everything about taking on the role of a gynecological surgeon came naturally. "Getting to be a part of a medical show is like learning another language," she told Pop Culturalist in 2022. She added how "connection" has become a touchstone for her as an actor on "Chicago Med." The "Falling Skies" star explained, "I'm slowly lessening my imposter syndrome every time I go to work, but I would say it's taking everything with a deep breath and really coming back to connection. ... So even when you're playing a doctor and you're not allowed to let your personal emotions come through or your character's emotions, there's still this connection in everything you do." After playing Hannah for more than six seasons, Schram definitely knows her way around the hospital now. As always, her authenticity shines through it all.