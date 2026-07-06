Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Has Had Some Gorgeous Red Carpet Moments

Jessy Schram has spent the better part of two decades building one of the most reliable red carpet resumes in Hollywood, and it's high time she got the recognition she deserves. Better known as Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med," Schram first caught audiences' attention with roles in "Veronica Mars" and "Once Upon a Time and has appeared in Hallmark holiday movies. Along the way, she's racked up an equally impressive collection of standout style moments.

Schram's red carpet history is fun and compelling for many reasons, but her most valuable asset is her range. She moves easily between bold and romantic, polished and playful, with her incredible presence making every outfit shine. Schram consistently brings thoughtful, intentional styling that never feels overdone or out of her comfort zone, no matter the event.

Her fashion choices span more than a decade of evolving trends, yet there's a throughline of confidence and ease in every appearance. It's that mix of versatility and consistency that makes her such an underrated style star. Ahead, we're rounding up some of Jessy Schram's most gorgeous red carpet looks to inspire your next fashion moment — and giving her long-overdue credit for her impeccable taste.