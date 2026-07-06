Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Has Had Some Gorgeous Red Carpet Moments
Jessy Schram has spent the better part of two decades building one of the most reliable red carpet resumes in Hollywood, and it's high time she got the recognition she deserves. Better known as Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med," Schram first caught audiences' attention with roles in "Veronica Mars" and "Once Upon a Time and has appeared in Hallmark holiday movies. Along the way, she's racked up an equally impressive collection of standout style moments.
Schram's red carpet history is fun and compelling for many reasons, but her most valuable asset is her range. She moves easily between bold and romantic, polished and playful, with her incredible presence making every outfit shine. Schram consistently brings thoughtful, intentional styling that never feels overdone or out of her comfort zone, no matter the event.
Her fashion choices span more than a decade of evolving trends, yet there's a throughline of confidence and ease in every appearance. It's that mix of versatility and consistency that makes her such an underrated style star. Ahead, we're rounding up some of Jessy Schram's most gorgeous red carpet looks to inspire your next fashion moment — and giving her long-overdue credit for her impeccable taste.
Jessy Schram rocked the red carpet in shades of red
Starting off really strong with an all-red ensemble. Bright colors are notoriously hard to wear with class, but Jessy Schram has never had a problem rocking bold outfits. For the 2024 premiere of "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," she wore a high-neck red top and paired it expertly with a sequined long tube skirt. Schram knew the outfit spoke for itself, so she very wisely chose an understated updo, forwent jewelry, and wore classic, pointed maroon heels that were muted enough not to draw attention but still in the color scheme.
Only Jessy Schram can make linen chic
For the NBCUniversal 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour, Jessy Schram made a choice that, at first, looks counterintuitive. After all, linen is not the type of fabric that typically comes to mind when you think about elegant dresses. However, she managed to make it look incredibly chic. She wore a tea-length olive-green dress with thin, delicate spaghetti straps that hugged her figure, and paired it with strappy, metallic heels that contrasted beautifully with the dress' matte finish. Not even the visible horizontal folds could undermine her perfect style.
Jessy Schram dazzled in bright emerald green
Jessy Schram has appeared in some of the best Hallmark movies wearing green. For the 2023 Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Holiday Celebration, she wore a bright emerald-green, form-fitting dress with a square neckline and thin straps. To complement her look, she chose a clutch that perfectly fit the holiday theme with its gold details, and added touches of red with her wine-colored shoes and red manicure. Once again, her ability to wear memorable outfits that complement an event's theme without making them look overdone really shines here.
Jessy Schram turned heads with a thigh slit and plunging neckline
When Jessy Schram attended the YWCA-GLA 2022 Phenomenal Women Award Celebration, she turned every head in the building. She pulled out all the stops with her bold outfit choice. For starters, she chose a bright red color, which already draws attention. The dress has a deep, plunging neckline that stops just above the waistline, and though that type of V-neck usually invites a pendant or drop necklace, she chose a collar necklace instead. If that wasn't enough, the dress also features a sexy thigh-high leg slit that adds movement and sensuality.
Jessy Schram's signature Hallmark power pose
For a visit to Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in November 2020, Jessy Schram went for a classic business-casual look. The presentation is simple, but Schram knows how to turn a classic look into a memorable fashion statement. She wore a high-waisted, wide-leg pair of black dress pants and a lightweight white blouse with puffy sleeves and a cute bow necktie. She added a pop of color with pointed red heels, and her power pose — a wide stance with her hands casually hooked in her front pockets — really brought the look to life. See some exciting life updates from Hallmark stars.
Jessy Schram looked effortlessly charming in a wholesome mini dress
During another visit to Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in January 2020, Jessy Schram went for a wholesome, retro-inspired look. She opted for a navy blue mini dress with a pleated skirt just above the knees. The bodice is fitted and features a line of matching blue buttons that come up to a high neck. She completed the outfit with a pair of glossy, brown pointed heels featuring cross straps wrapped around her ankles, giving the look a touch of grounded Americana vibe.
She appeared bold and stunning in a contrasting ensemble
No one does power poses better than Jessy Schram, and she proved that yet again at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries summer 2019 TCA press tour. Schram played with contrasting colors by wearing an understated black sleeveless top with a high neck paired with a vibrant red flowy skirt. While the skirt catches most of the attention, the accessories accompany it perfectly. Her sleek, structural black clutch and strappy high-heeled sandals ground the look and give it a timeless appearance.
The actress looked fresh and feminine in a floral one-piece
Jessy Schram's look for the 2019 premiere of FX's "Better Things" Season 3 was vastly different from what fans are used to seeing from her, but she still looked incredible. The actor leaned into a more casual, boho-chic style. She wore a floral-print jumpsuit that flowed into wide, comfortable legs. Schram added an oversized black coat and chunky black leather boots, which made everything look cozy. Her accessories were a simple necklace and an envelope clutch that added a touch of sparkle with its metallic details.
Jessy Schram brought Christmas magic with this whimsical look
A Hallmark star like Jessy Schram would have plenty of incredible Christmas outfits. In 2018, Schram arrived at the Hallmark Channel "Once Upon A Christmas Miracle" screening in a dreamy dress that not only fit the Christmas theme perfectly but also made her look like she came out of a fairytale book. She wore a little back dress as a base, but what really shines is the intricate floral embroidery overlay. The hemline ends right above the knee with a delicate lace trim, and the neckline features a sophisticated lace collar.
She wore an all-white look for Hallmark's Gala
While Jessy Schram often dazzles on the red carpet in bright colors, at Hallmark's Evening Gala TCA Summer Press Tour in 2018, she proved she can look just as incredible in an all-white look. Her mini dress is simple yet jaw-dropping. It features an asymmetrical neckline and mismatched sleeves, one of them looking like an elegant knot. She added neutral accessories to this more understated look, including a small, beige clutch and light brown suede heels. The white dress reminds us of Schram's wondrous wedding day.
She made a statement in a ruffled see-through floral
For the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour, the "Chicago Med" star made an unusual choice. Jessy Schram decided to attend wearing an intricate light blue lace dress with a high halter neckline and a see-through cleavage. An insert of small lacy ruffles along the midriff creates a visual separation between the bodice and the skirt, despite the fabric being the same. Finally, the skirt cascaded into ruffles, ending just above the ankles. See the highs and lows of playing Dr. Hannah and when Schram looked back at Hannah's toughest scene on "Chicago Med".
Jessy Schram proved she can look glamorous even in casual clothes
In 2017, Jessy Schram opted for a casual look for the screening of 'Shot Caller' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. But casual doesn't mean unstylish. If someone can rock a jeans and T-shirt combo, that's Schram. She chose low-waisted black skinny jeans, very early 2000s-inspired, pairing them with a white short-sleeved crew-neck top. The actor added an elegant touch with her glamorous red lipstick and strappy sandals with thick block heels. Add a gold bracelet, and you'll have an elevated look perfect for a laid-back event.
The actor wore a dramatic yet modest cape-style mini dress
For the celebration of the launch of Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection in 2017, Jessy Schram wore a cape-style mini dress that looked classy yet bohemian. The mini dress features a keyhole neckline and slit sleeves, and the micro floral pink goes perfectly with its relaxed silhouette. To complete the bohemian look, Schram wore black suede over-the-knee boots. Finally, she let the print do the talking, wearing minimal accessories, such as a thin silver bracelet and a small white clutch.
Jessy Schram walked the red carpet in a luxurious all-velvet ensemble
Here's another bold and groundbreaking Jessy Schram outfit. She attended the 2017 TCA Press Tour at the Hallmark Channel and left a big impression on the red carpet with her look. Schram wore a black velvet dress that, at first glance, looks like a two-piece ensemble. But it's actually a bodycon dress with a midriff cutout that adds a touch of sensuality to an otherwise classic look. The top section is a long-sleeve with a dramatic, deep V-neckline. She paired it with geometrical accessories, including a structured red clutch and an eye-catching gold bracelet.
She looked dreamy and romantic in pink lace
This is an understated but incredibly fashionable look. In 2015, Jessy Schram attended the launch of the Hidden Tears project, a highly socially relevant initiative aimed at raising awareness about human rights violations. For such an important event, she wore a respectable outfit. Schram chose a light pink dress with a crew neck and an intricate floral overlay. She paired it with nude, open-toe heels. The look was demure and made her look every bit the serious, socially conscious actress she is. Check out why Schram was surprised by Hannah's return to "Chicago Med."
Jessy Schram turned up the heat in stunning white lace
Once again, Jessy Schram proved her ability to always dress for the occasion without overdoing it. For the opening night performance of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 2015, she chose a fun, playful white mini dress. The semi-sheer fabric, adorned with intricate lace embroidery details, is sexy without being too bold. The relaxed fit flowed beautifully, and she wore it elegantly. Schram paired it with classic black stiletto heels and kept it simple with no accessories other than two subtle silver rings.
Jessy Schram commanded attention in a bold V-neck
Two thousand fifteen saw the first Hollywood Beauty Awards presented at the Fonda Theater, and Jessy Schram pulled out all stops. She walked the red carpet in a dramatic floor-length black gown, but the real showstopper was the bold plunging neckline that went down almost to her waist. The boxy shoulders give the dress a structured look, and she let the outfit shine by keeping it simple with a classic updo and nude makeup. Schram chose not to wear the classic pendant necklace that usually goes with deep V-necks and opted for only rings.
Jessy Schram looked vibrant in cobalt blue
For the premiere of "Once Upon A Time" Season 4 in 2014, Jessy Schram chose a dreamy mini dress of a color so compelling it's hard to look away. She walked the red carpet in a cobalt blue cocktail dress that features a beautiful lace web pattern and a sheer overlay across the upper chest. The fabric flows from the waist into a pleated skirt. To keep the dress as the center of attention, she chose black heels and a small black clutch.
She looked sophisticated in black and white
Going back to basics is usually foolproof, but not everyone can pull it off like Jessy Schram. To celebrate TNT's 25th Anniversary Party in 2013, she chose a simple look that was pure elegance. Schram wore a pleated, sleeveless blouse with a high neckline and paired it with a high-waisted black maxi skirt. The black-and-white contrast was beautiful, and she decided to keep it simple with timeless, low-heeled pointed shoes that peeked beneath the long, flowy hemline.
The actor showed off her figure in a sexy bodycon
In 2013, Jessy Schram dazzled for the cameras at the 6th annual Television Academy Honors. Literally. Schram showed up in a shimmering outfit that glittered from top to bottom. She wore a bandage-style red plum cocktail dress with tiered panels. It hugged her figure beautifully, and she chose her accessories wisely. Her small, rigid clutch is golden and catches the light as her dress does. Similarly, her strappy, metallic high heels add a delicate, polished contrast while still staying on theme.
She looked elegant even in a summer-ready dress
Here we have yet another outfit that proves green is Jessy Schram's color. She arrived at the 2012 NYLON Magazine Annual May Young Hollywood Issue Celebration in a summer-ready outfit. It's a bright green mini dress with a ruffled V-neckline and details along the front. Her heeled sandals are perfect for a pool party, with long, thin straps that wrap high around her ankles and calves. Lastly, she's holding an orange envelope handbag that draws the eye without distracting from the full ensemble.
Jessy Schram looked ethereal in a sheer long-sleeved dress
For the "Unstoppable" premiere in 2010, Jessy Schram showed off her ability to rock a red carpet in what is ostensibly a classic, understated look. She chose a semi-sheer, long-sleeved fitted dress that catches camera lights while showing off her figure. The neckline is broad and relaxed, and the monochrome dress goes perfectly with her small, glittering clutch. Lastly, her choice of footwear is perfect: heeled sandals with thick straps wrapping securely around her insteps and ankles.
Jessy Schram reminded us why a little black dress never goes out of style
Last but not least, we have the ultimate classic look. Nothing says timeless like a little black dress. Jessy Schram's red carpet outfit for the 32nd Annual College Television Awards in 2011 is a work of genius in its simplicity. It's a smooth satin mini dress with a cute sweetheart neckline and structured bustline. The bodice and skirt are ruched, which adds texture and personality to the inherently simple look. Schram rounded this classic red carpet look with open-toe black heels and proved that, while she can wear bright colors with class, she can also rock a monochrome outfit just as easily.