Mike Tindall Said Prince Harry Isn't As 'Fun' Since Megxit
It's no secret that, for the most part, the royal family hasn't really been rooting for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since he left the U.K. with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020. We all know about Harry's frosty relationship with Prince William and his struggles with King Charles. Interestingly, though, in May 2026, another member of the royal family made a joke about Harry, indicating that the judgment surrounding Megxit may go even deeper than we thought.
Mike Tindall is the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall. While he is now a member of the royal family, he's also a former rugby player. Mike appeared on an episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, and during the conversation, he seemed to take a shot at his estranged cousin-in-law. Mike was poking fun at the podcast's cohost James Haskell, noting that Haskell attended his wedding but didn't behave in an embarrassing manner. Then came the apparent diss: "A lot of other people managed that way better than you — [like] Harry, when he was fun." Zara and Mike got hitched in 2011,per Hello! Harry started dating Meghan five years later in 2016. A younger Harry was known for being a partier. Yet, it's hard to separate Mike's comment from the context of Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royal family.
Mike Tindall may be upset about losing touch with his good friend
Prince Harry and Mike Tindall were once good friends. In fact, Mike and Zara Tindall made Harry the godfather to their daughter Lena. While Zara doesn't have the responsibilities as a royal that other members of the family do, she is still Princess Anne's daughter and King Charles' niece. As a result, Mike has almost surely been put in an uncomfortable position as both a friend of Harry and Zara's husband. So, it's entirely possible that the drama surrounding Mike's past comments about Harry could have something to do with Mike's sadness that Harry is no longer around the way he was in his younger years.
In 2025, Zara addressed the bad blood with Harry and the rest of the royals head-on while speaking at an event for The Sporting Club. "It is very hard to see from the outside. But, 100%, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do," she said of Harry and Charles' years-long feud, per Nine.com.au. "Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We're still very supportive of each other," she added. While Mike and Zara weren't directly involved in the falling out, they have certainly been affected by it. And it's safe to assume that it's been painful for them to lose touch with someone they love.