Mike Tindall Said Prince Harry Isn't As 'Fun' Since Megxit

It's no secret that, for the most part, the royal family hasn't really been rooting for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since he left the U.K. with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020. We all know about Harry's frosty relationship with Prince William and his struggles with King Charles. Interestingly, though, in May 2026, another member of the royal family made a joke about Harry, indicating that the judgment surrounding Megxit may go even deeper than we thought.

Mike Tindall is the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall. While he is now a member of the royal family, he's also a former rugby player. Mike appeared on an episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, and during the conversation, he seemed to take a shot at his estranged cousin-in-law. Mike was poking fun at the podcast's cohost James Haskell, noting that Haskell attended his wedding but didn't behave in an embarrassing manner. Then came the apparent diss: "A lot of other people managed that way better than you — [like] Harry, when he was fun." Zara and Mike got hitched in 2011,per Hello! Harry started dating Meghan five years later in 2016. A younger Harry was known for being a partier. Yet, it's hard to separate Mike's comment from the context of Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royal family.