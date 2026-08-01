Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Chanel, 10, Melts Hearts While Showing Off Her Runway Walk
Looks like Chanel Marrow is following in her parents' footsteps — straight to Hollywood, that is. Ice-T and Coco Austin's 10-year-old daughter took to the catwalk at the Amazon Kids Back-To-School Runway Show by Rookie Kids on July 30. She clearly loves the spotlight, and it loves her back.
Yesterday @BabyChanelworld did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible! pic.twitter.com/ykvz6ayovA
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 31, 2026
"Yesterday @BabyChanelworld did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible!" Ice-T wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside videos from the show. One clip showed him and Coco posing with Chanel on the red carpet, while the following clips showed the preteen model taking the runway by storm in multiple different outfits. Confidence and charisma must be genetic, because Chanel seems to have no problem in front of a crowd, just like her famous mom and dad. And, that's not the only thing that she got from her parents. Photos of Ice-T and Coco's daughter has had fans doing double takes since she was just a baby. Why? Because she is the spitting image of her dad. And, based on these clips, that doesn't seem like it's changing any time soon.
Fans are impressed by Chanel's modeling skills
Ice-T and Coco Austin tied the knot in 2002, and Chanel Marrow was born over a decade later. While Chanel is still only 10, it certainly seems like she's ready for stardom. In the comment section on the video Ice-T tweeted, fans were cheering the newly minted model on. "She is just a natural at this. Those dimples are to die for!" one commenter wrote. Another added, "She's such a confident and radiant little cutie!!" "She is awesome! She rocked that stage!" someone commented.
Based on the comments, it's safe to say that Chanel is ready to take on some more modeling gigs. And, there's one other thing everyone seems to agree on: she's bound to grow up to be one of the celebs who look exactly like their parents. "As we say in the country in Ireland "She's the pup of you!" What a gorgeous girl and quietly confident," someone wrote. "That baby has your whole, entire face ... " another commenter added. Someone else noted, "She is so her Daddy's daughter!" Clearly her lookalike dad and her mom are very proud of Chanel's runway debut.