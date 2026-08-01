Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Chanel, 10, Melts Hearts While Showing Off Her Runway Walk

Looks like Chanel Marrow is following in her parents' footsteps — straight to Hollywood, that is. Ice-T and Coco Austin's 10-year-old daughter took to the catwalk at the Amazon Kids Back-To-School Runway Show by Rookie Kids on July 30. She clearly loves the spotlight, and it loves her back.

Yesterday @BabyChanelworld did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible! pic.twitter.com/ykvz6ayovA — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 31, 2026

"Yesterday @BabyChanelworld did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible!" Ice-T wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside videos from the show. One clip showed him and Coco posing with Chanel on the red carpet, while the following clips showed the preteen model taking the runway by storm in multiple different outfits. Confidence and charisma must be genetic, because Chanel seems to have no problem in front of a crowd, just like her famous mom and dad. And, that's not the only thing that she got from her parents. Photos of Ice-T and Coco's daughter has had fans doing double takes since she was just a baby. Why? Because she is the spitting image of her dad. And, based on these clips, that doesn't seem like it's changing any time soon.