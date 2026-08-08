Pippa Middleton Took Fashion Cues From Meghan Markle With Her 2026 Wimbledon Accessory
Pippa Middleton has a long -held enthusiasm for Wimbledon. "I first went to Wimbledon when I was eight years old and already a very keen tennis player," Pippa Middleton wrote in Vanity Fair in 2013. As a young adult, Pippa and her big sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, worked hard to score prime seats for the tournament. After Kate joined the royal family, entry to the event was likely far easier. As a tradeoff, Pippa has had to deal with far greater visibility. While some of Pippa's outfits have been awkward, she's had far more success than fashion failures. In 2026, Pippa brought her A-game once again when she opted for a lightweight floral in a chic ankle length. To accessorize, Pippa chose an eye-catching broad-brimmed hat and a bag that's a favorite of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
Made by J. Crew, the wicker bag is a natural shade that matches any outfit, and the half-moon shape cradles easily in when hand held or nestles under the arm for a hands-free option. Back in 2018, Meghan paired hers with a navy dress for a striking contrast.
Pippa's taken this bag to Wimbledon before. In 2018, she carried it twice: once with a white dress made of eyelet lace and the other time with an abstract print long-sleeved dress. Six years later, the bag reemerged when she stepped out in a bold floral jumpsuit. Florals of all kinds complement this bag, as Pippa's 2026 Wimbledon look demonstrates.
Pippa Middleton once started a bag trend of her own
While Pippa Middleton's 2026 Wimbledon accessory might be more closely associated with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, back in 2011, Pippa carried a bag that was named after her. Made by Modalu, the roomy bag was Pippa's go-to choice at the time. At Wimbledon that year, Pippa paired the large tan leather bag with a vibrant red shift. On another day of the event, Pippa went for an all-neutral look and styled it with a black sleeveless knit dress.
When the bag was named after Pippa, its popularity skyrocketed — not unlike the way in whichCatherine, Princess of Wales, has affected fashion with people wanting to emulate her style. "We sold all our stock of this style within two days," Modalu reported on its website in May 2011 (via NY Daily News). Although Pippa soon moved on and was carrying a different bag by the following year, people are still interested in her namesake accessory years after it stopped being manufactured.
Just like Kate, Pippa Middleton has a stunning style all her own, and Wimbledon is a perfect venue for her to show off her ever-evolving fashion. For Wimbledon 2013, Pippa's choices were wide-ranging, from a mix of solid blues to bold stripes. However, florals appear to be her all-time favorite. In addition to her 2026 dress, Pippa has worn a variety of florals to this event numerous times, including 2015, 2017, and 2019.