Pippa Middleton Took Fashion Cues From Meghan Markle With Her 2026 Wimbledon Accessory

Pippa Middleton has a long -held enthusiasm for Wimbledon. "I first went to Wimbledon when I was eight years old and already a very keen tennis player," Pippa Middleton wrote in Vanity Fair in 2013. As a young adult, Pippa and her big sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, worked hard to score prime seats for the tournament. After Kate joined the royal family, entry to the event was likely far easier. As a tradeoff, Pippa has had to deal with far greater visibility. While some of Pippa's outfits have been awkward, she's had far more success than fashion failures. In 2026, Pippa brought her A-game once again when she opted for a lightweight floral in a chic ankle length. To accessorize, Pippa chose an eye-catching broad-brimmed hat and a bag that's a favorite of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Made by J. Crew, the wicker bag is a natural shade that matches any outfit, and the half-moon shape cradles easily in when hand held or nestles under the arm for a hands-free option. Back in 2018, Meghan paired hers with a navy dress for a striking contrast.

Pippa's taken this bag to Wimbledon before. In 2018, she carried it twice: once with a white dress made of eyelet lace and the other time with an abstract print long-sleeved dress. Six years later, the bag reemerged when she stepped out in a bold floral jumpsuit. Florals of all kinds complement this bag, as Pippa's 2026 Wimbledon look demonstrates.