Kate Middleton Vs Pippa Middleton: The Difference Between Their Stunning Styles

Ever since she joined the royal family in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has had no shortage of amazing fashion moments. Though she hails from a middle-class background, the future queen consort exudes aristocratic charm and poise. And as the throne looms ever closer, royal fashion aficionados can look forward to watching her blossom into a trendy millennial queen. Similarly, Princess Catherine's younger sister Pippa Middleton has been praised as a fashion icon in her own right, showcasing a number of head-turning it-girl ensembles since she first rose to prominence. Though the sisters are both elegant and impossibly chic, there are some key distinctions between their aesthetics, with Pippa having the freedom to experiment with edgier, boho-style fashion than her royal sister.

Advertisement

Princess Catherine and Pippa Middleton have a close relationship, and the two evidently share an affinity for high fashion; however, when it comes to coordinating couture, these two couldn't be more disparate. Get ready for a Middleton sister showdown as we explore the difference between their stunning styles.