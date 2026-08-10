What Happened To Former CSI Star Gary Dourdan? The Major Ups And Downs Of His Life

Whether you're a longtime fan or you simply heard of the show in passing, it's almost impossible to engage with pop culture without having encountered the Emmy Award-winning series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

While it gave way to several spin-offs in different cities, there was something endearing and almost magical about that original cast and characters — particularly Gary Dourdan's award-winning performance as Warrick Brown. He had made several movie and TV appearances since launching his acting career in 1992, including a year-long stint on "A Different World," 1998's "Thursday," "Playing God," and even played the love interest in Janet Jackson's video for "Again." He notably even starred alongside Sigourney Weaver and Winona Ryder in "Alien: Resurrection," exemplifying his massive success before he was cast in "CSI."

The pivot to television brought its own set of perks, including the opportunity to star alongside one of the most notorious fictional officers, William Peterson, who was widely considered the blueprint thanks to his characters in "To Live and Die in LA" and "Mindhunter." However, despite spending eight years on "CSI," Dourdan's character was written off due to his contract ending. While his co-star, Jorja Fox, was leaving her character Sara Sidle for very specific reasons, neither CBS nor Dourdan himself publicly commented on why his character was being retired. Ultimately, considering how life has unfolded after he left the show, it's clear he would have his hands full regardless — for better or worse.