The Real Reason Jorja Fox Left CSI

In the world of police procedurals, there was a point in time when three franchises arguably stood above all others as the main pillars of the genre: "NCIS," Law & Order," and, of course, "CSI." Shows like "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY" ruled the airwaves for a time and even featured guest appearances by Meghan Markle in her pre-royal days. But the show that holds the distinction of being the one that started it all was the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran for an impressive 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015. Given that success, it couldn't have been easy for longtime series star Jorja Fox, who played Sara Sidle, to walk away from the series in the middle of its run. So, then, why did she do it?

To be clear, Fox was never fully gone from the "CSI" fold — she appeared in every single season of the original series. That said, the frequency of those appearances was drastically reduced at one point. This was because, after seven seasons as a main cast member, Fox quit "CSI" in the fall of 2007, while Season 8 was airing. She returned for a few guest appearances in Season 9 before more permanently rejoining the show in a recurring capacity starting with Season 10. Fox was ultimately promoted back to full-time status for the last few seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the news broke in '07, Fox opened up about her initial decision to leave "CSI," calling it "one of the hardest decisions I've made in my life." However, she said, "There are so many things I want to do! ... And I really need to do some of them before I get too old." Fox also confessed that she needed a break from violent material often featured in the show.