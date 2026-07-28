The Real Reason Jorja Fox Left CSI
In the world of police procedurals, there was a point in time when three franchises arguably stood above all others as the main pillars of the genre: "NCIS," Law & Order," and, of course, "CSI." Shows like "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY" ruled the airwaves for a time and even featured guest appearances by Meghan Markle in her pre-royal days. But the show that holds the distinction of being the one that started it all was the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran for an impressive 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015. Given that success, it couldn't have been easy for longtime series star Jorja Fox, who played Sara Sidle, to walk away from the series in the middle of its run. So, then, why did she do it?
To be clear, Fox was never fully gone from the "CSI" fold — she appeared in every single season of the original series. That said, the frequency of those appearances was drastically reduced at one point. This was because, after seven seasons as a main cast member, Fox quit "CSI" in the fall of 2007, while Season 8 was airing. She returned for a few guest appearances in Season 9 before more permanently rejoining the show in a recurring capacity starting with Season 10. Fox was ultimately promoted back to full-time status for the last few seasons.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the news broke in '07, Fox opened up about her initial decision to leave "CSI," calling it "one of the hardest decisions I've made in my life." However, she said, "There are so many things I want to do! ... And I really need to do some of them before I get too old." Fox also confessed that she needed a break from violent material often featured in the show.
History repeated itself with CSI: Vegas
In addition to returning to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" as a full-time cast member for the last few years of its run, Jorja Fox also reprised her role as Sara Sidle for the sequel series, "CSI: Vegas," which premiered in 2021. However, "Vegas" was very short-lived compared to the original "CSI," running for only three seasons. Not only that, but Fox was only there for one of them.
In early 2022, Fox announced on X that she would not be returning for future seasons of "CSI: Vegas." She also explained her decision right then and there, citing the departure of her co-star, on-screen love interest, and fellow OG "CSI" alum William Petersen. Peterson — who played Gil Grissom — knew from the beginning that he wouldn't be in any additional seasons, having only agreed to a one-year deal. After mulling it over, Fox decided that if Gil was done, Sara should follow him out the door.
"For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times," she wrote. "And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom ... So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together." Regarding splitting the characters up "again," Petersen himself famously departed the original "CSI" in early 2009. Unlike Fox, however, while he did return for the show's 2015 finale movie, he never came back to the show on a full-time basis.