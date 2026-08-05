Quote Of The Day By Mariska Hargitay: 'I Know What I Have To Offer, And I'm Totally Comfortable With...'

Mariska Hargitay's words hold power for everyone who has ever felt ashamed of their true selves or defensive about their weaknesses. Under those circumstances, it's easy to be intimidated by others, as the actor was when she first began working on "Law & Order: SVU." With time and work, though, Hargitay came to realize how much she had to offer the world. She told Selena Gomez in the aforementioned Interview piece, "[A]s I grew and evolved, both as Mariska and as Olivia Benson, I think my favorite part is that as I evolved, I didn't give away pieces of myself. If anything, I took them back."

Hargitay's ability to acknowledge her vulnerability has helped her both as an actor and as an advocate for women. Her own experience with sexual assault, along with her involvement with the iconic show, led her to create the Joyful Heart Foundation, a resource for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. Her sense of self-worth also made it possible for her to take on a different kind of challenge: In the summer of 2026, Hargitay made her Broadway debut in "Every Brilliant Thing," a one-person show with heavy audience participation. She admitted to People that she found it "cripplingly terrifying" at first, but that "it was one of the most beautiful and emotional and poignant and hilarious and meaningful and life-affirming plays ever that I loved."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).