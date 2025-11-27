Tragic Details About SVU's Mariska Hargitay

This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

Mariska Hargitay's famous mother, Jayne Mansfield, left her with some big shoes to fill. However, instead of trying to step into the iconic sex symbol's high heels, the "Law & Order: SVU" star decided to pave her own path. Speaking to People in 2010, Hargitay shared that she never had much interest in being known as a bombshell because she felt that wasn't her strong suit. The Emmy winner was quick to clarify that her career choice wasn't an indication that she saw herself as anything less than beautiful, however. In fact, Hargitay was so confident with her own body that when an ABC executive urged her to undergo a rhinoplasty, she clapped back with, "You get a nose job."

Naturally, Mariska Hargitay's stunning transformation into a self-assured woman didn't happen overnight. In an interview with Ladies Home Journal, the philanthropist confessed that she struggled with her self-esteem in her younger years because of her mom's untimely death. "All my life I'd had this problem with following through, not feeling that I was worth it," Hargitay divulged (via People). "Not having a mother makes you think, 'If only I'd been better, she wouldn't have left me.'" Likewise, during a 2000 interview with the Washington Post, she revealed that Mansfield's legacy influenced her professional choices, too.

In the early days of Hargitay's acting career, she found herself gravitating towards more boyish roles to fulfill her subconscious desire to not even orbit Mansfield's world. With time, though, the Emmy winner realized that she did not want to stifle her creative spark. Still, the Hollywood bombshell's untimely passing greatly impacted her young daughter.