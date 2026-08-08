Molly Ringwald Has Donned A Few Red Carpet Fashion Flops Over The Years

When you are in the public eye for decades, like Molly Ringwald, it's inevitable you'll be exposed to some scrutiny. After all, there are only so many red carpets you can attend without landing on a worst-dressed list somewhere. The "Sixteen Candles" star has always had a bold approach to style — and created some iconic fashion moments in "Pretty in Pink" — but even she has had some flops over the years.

Ringwald has had a stunning transformation since her time as a teen star in the '80s and is still gorgeous in her later, adult roles like in "Riverdale" and "Montauk." Her style is vintage and thrifty. "As much as I can, I try to buy stuff that's old, that's been worn before, or consignment stuff on principle," she told Coveteur in April 2024. Ringwald added, "I ... really love vintage. I still scour every thrift store I can when I have the chance."

That said, Ringwald has sometimes worn pieces that just don't work well together and chosen colors of clothes that don't make her look her best. It's clear that some of these fashion flops would have been better left on the rack.