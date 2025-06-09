Vintage 1970s Celeb Styles That Would Look Seriously Bizarre Today
The '70s were an amazing time for style, where big, bold patterns and prints came into their own alongside platform boots, glitter, and airport looks that could rival a Vogue spread. It's true that some vintage trends are making a comeback (hello, flared jeans), but what about the other, more prominent styles of the 1970s? Are they just around the corner, or best left forgotten?
We're about to take a walk down memory lane and unpack some of the most iconic — and totally bizarre by today's standards — celebrity fashion moments from the decade. From David Bowie's fabulous androgynous attire to Cher's most daring outfits, a lot of these looks pushed the envelope and challenged what we knew about taste. We can look back on them with a nostalgic smile now, but would they ever fly today? That's a hard no from us. Let's go on a glam, glittery, and undeniably cringeworthy scroll down the rabbit hole.
Cher's elaborate Bob Mackie costumes
Cher and designer Bob Mackie go together like cookies and cream. The singer started working with Mackie in the late '60s, going on to wear his striking outfits for decades. Mackie was behind some of Cher's most iconic looks, including one number that featured elements of traditional Native American dress. While there is some speculation that Cher has Native American heritage, it's not been confirmed, making this outfit controversial to some. It's unlikely any celebrity would wear something like this today, unless they had strong ties to Native American ancestry, as they would probably get canceled in a hot minute.
Cher's partnership with Mackie gave her a fashion identity that helped her turn heads and make her mark in the entertainment world. Other memorable outfits include a barely-there sheer outfit with red and yellow detailing that made her enviable figure look like it was on fire, as well as an Egyptian-style silver outfit complete with an elaborate headdress. Even by today's standards, the outfits were provocative. No one has done it quite like her since — and it's probably best it stays that way.
The Bee Gee's metallic open shirts
When we think of the best '70s hairstyles to try for a retro look, copying the Bee Gees isn't exactly top of our list. As much as we love them, we can't see these bouffants coming back into fashion any time soon — nor their open metallic shirts. However, believe it or not, the trio was once the pinnacle of fashion. The band made their mark on the 1970s with hits like "Night Fever," "Jive Talking," and "Stayin' Alive." While their impressively high notes struck all the right chords, their style is just as unforgettable. Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb weren't afraid to walk the walk with their shirts wide open and their manly, hairy chests on show.
They also had a penchant for matching metallic shirts and jackets, which were eye-catching and very reminiscent of the era. There was something undeniably captivating about the bold, unapologetic embrace of masculinity, but there's no way we would see boy bands of this era strutting their stuff in this way today. As the times changed, we began to see less chest hair and more refined, sleeker male grooming. Will it ever come back around? Time will tell.
John Travolta's disco suit
The stunning transformation of John Travolta started in the 1970s. Starring roles in "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever" put him on the map not just as an actor but as a heartthrob. The movies also spawned some truly memorable looks, including this white suit with flared pants, waistcoat, and black shirt with an oversized collar. Nowadays, a night out at the club might mean a little bit of aftershave, a good pair of jeans, and a clean pair of sneakers, but back then, this look was the epitome of cool. It was normal for men (and women) to go all out when out on the party circuit, but anyone who might rock up to a bar wearing a three-piece suit now would just confuse fellow partygoers.
Regardless, Travolta in his white suit was one of the most memorable moments from the 1970s — so much so that the polyester number ended up in an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Musem in London back in 2012. Interestingly, it wasn't specially designed for the movie. Rather, it was bought from a men's clothing store in Brooklyn, New York. Film costume historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis explained the allure of the suit to The Guardian, saying, "Saturday Night Fever was actually a very dark little movie, and this suit, made of completely gross polyester, was the shining light, the symbol of aspiration and hope that shone in the film in that heart-stopping moment when it all comes together, the music, the lights, the suit, and Travolta dances in it," she said.
Mick Jagger's strange leather pants
It's no secret that Mick Jagger is a style icon. In the summer of 1978, Jagger took to the stage with the Rolling Stones at the Oakland Coliseum. By this point, we had seen the iconic rockstar in some pretty unusual outfits, but his red leather pants really took the cake. Believe it or not, it was Jagger's 35th birthday, and this is what he chose to celebrate in. The striking red pants, or trousers as Jagger would call them, were cropped at the ankle and were adorned with blue tape on the legs and seat. In true Rolling Stones fashion, Jagger threw out the stylebook and wore pink socks, white brogues, pink sleeveless shirt, and pink metallic waistcoat.
We're all for a color clashing combo, but there's no denying that this particular outfit is better off staying in 1978. Rockstars of Jagger's calibre are a dying breed, and it's not often you see male musicians strutting their stuff on stage in outfits like this anymore. Harry Styles might give it a good try, but he takes retro trends and puts a polished, modern twist on them.
David Bowie's outrageous Ziggy Stardust catsuits
David Bowie's transformation into his on-stage persona, Ziggy Stardust, in the early '70s was helped along by an impressive collection of catsuits that turned fashion norms upside down. Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto helped Bowie become one of the most recognizable icons of the decade with his wild and wonderful wardrobe that was just as over the top as his performances. These stunning looks were pretty fashion-forward for the time, as they blended feminine elements with masculine ones. Despite Bowie going on to have one of the most successful careers in music history, spanning many decades and different styles, many of us will always remember him best in a bold catsuit, which goes to show just how important this phase was for the star.
Talking to Dazed in 2016, Yamamoto said, "Some sort of chemical reaction took place: My clothes became part of David, his songs and his music. They became part of the message he delivered to the world." He's not wrong — so why don't we see more performers putting themselves out there like Bowie did? It might simply be that Bowie's loud and proud androgynous approach to fashion is just too closely linked to the late star. Seeing someone else step into his platform shoes wouldn't just look out of place, it'd feel wrong too.
Farrah Fawcett's extreme blowout
Have you ever found yourself googling how to get '70s hair like Farrah Fawcett? If so, you'll know that the "Charlie's Angels" star loved a good blowout, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it would look good today. Back then, Fawcett's 'do was the epitome of effortlessly sexy and cool. The multi-layered cut took a lot of styling, and while we're all for voluminous and healthy hair, this look wouldn't translate well unless modernized. Hair trends change often, and a shaggy cut can look amazing, but there's something about this wild and free, higher-than-heaven shape that we simply can't get behind in modern times.
It's not just the size of the blowout that would feel out of place, either. It's the whole energy of it. Fawcett's hair was an undeniable statement — one that bounced off the screen with every step and screamed California Girl chic. Today's beauty trends tend to lean more toward natural, lived-in textures that don't require a year's supply of hairspray and a round brush the size of a dinner plate. As nostalgic as the original may be — and as supreme as Fawcett was — her over-the-top bounce feels more costume party than cool girl in 2025.
Bo Derek's corn rows
When Bo Derek jogged across that beach in the rom-com "10" in 1979, everything from her swimsuit to her confident swagger made waves — but it was her tightly braided blond cornrows that truly turned heads.
Back in 1979, the look was considered bold, exciting, and exotic. Thanks partly to that, and partly to Derek's undeniable beauty and charisma, the look became one of the most beloved beauty moments of the entire decade, and that's saying something. Derek was catapulted to stardom and soon found herself gracing the cover of magazines and appearing on talk shows. Fans wanted to be her, and they wanted her hair.
Today, this look would spark some serious conversation. Cornrows have deep cultural roots in Black communities, so a white actor sporting the style would be incredibly problematic, as it appropriates another culture. Derek herself knows it's an issue. Talking to Variety in 2020, she said, "I get in trouble for it now. I get a lot of criticism for being a culture vulture, that I'm being insulting and even worse, hurtful to African American women that I copied their hairstyle. But at the time, the reaction was very different."
Elvis Presley's extreme side burns
When we first met Elvis Presley, he was the hip-swingin', guitar-wieldin' youngster from Tupelo, Mississippi, who had everyone swooning. Presley always knew how to make an entrance, and in the 1970s, he wasn't exactly trying to be subtle. It was the King of Rock 'n' Roll's famous (and sadly ill-fated) Vegas era, and he was all about dazzling rhinestone jumpsuits, collars Count Dracula would be envious of, and, of course, those seriously dramatic jet black sideburns. A lot of men sported this look at the time, and many more began to sport it after seeing Presley rocking the style. Even so, the musician seemed to do it better and bigger than most, with the sideburns flaring out to his jaw.
Early on in his career, Presley kept his style quite simple and classic. We could totally see that style translating into today's trends, but these mutton chops? We're willing to bet that there's no way these will ever come back into style, especially when paired with a shaggy bob and bangs like Presley used to do it. We'll always look back on this final decade of Presley's life with rose-colored glasses, but we'll take a hard pass when it comes to emulating this particular look.
Elizabeth Taylor's short shorts plane outfit
When it came to glamour, you could count on Elizabeth Taylor to bring her A-game every single time. She never toned it down for anyone, not even at the airport. In 1971, she was photographed walking alongside her then-husband, Richard Burton, at an airport in London. Most stars would opt for stylish but comfortable these days, but Taylor could have been pulled straight from a fashion editorial. She wore white hot pants, a sheer top with floral detailing, knee-high boots, and was bronzed to the eyeballs. It had all of the key elements that were trending in the '70s, from short shorts to boots. We can appreciate it for what it was now, but it's really unlikely we would see any celebrities strutting through a busy airport with this level of bravado today.
If they're having to fly through a commercial airport, a lot of celebs tend to play it down by wearing a baseball cap and loungewear so they don't attract too much attention. Taylor went for the exact opposite. Sure, photographers annoyed celebs then, but it wasn't to the same level that stars face today, with TMZ chasing them for a quote or paparazzi battling it out to get the most unflattering shot.
Glam rock groups in platform boots
Of course, we can't talk about '70s fashion without mentioning the glam rock groups of the era. One of the most iconic (and gravity-defying) staples of the aesthetic came in the form of platform boots. Any glam rock band or artist worth their salt had them as wardrobe staples. In 1973, British band The Sweet were papped walking through Heathrow Airport, each of them wearing different styles of platforms, from silver to black. The group looked more stage-ready than just landed, but that was the trend back then. They weren't the only ones who loved a solid pair of kicks, either. Stars from David Bowie to T-Rex's Marc Bolan, Kiss, and more splurged on sparkling platforms that blurred gender norms. We were fully here for it.
Fast forward to today, and the days of male musicians wearing platforms seem to be long gone. Women still love all sorts of platform heels, but men's fashion has moved on. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is a matter of opinion, but there's no denying that this was a strong trend that left its boot mark on fashion history forever.
David Cassidy's bangs
In the '70s, there was one dashing heartthrob who had all the groovy gals in thrall. David Cassidy was loved across America and was possibly one of the only famous males that parents didn't mind their kids crushing on.
Cassidy rose to prominence for playing Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family" but became best known for his boyish good looks — and his feathered shag haircut complete with heavy bangs. The aesthetic was polished and relaxed, parted just off-center to frame his face in a way that was both boy-next-door-chic and rockstar cool. Incidentally, it was the kind of hairdo that made fans across the world picture running their fingers through it.
It was a strong look that gained a lot of copycats in the 1970s, but it's not exactly a style that's aged gracefully for men. Celebrities tend to stick to relatively low-maintenance styles in modern times, like fades or slicked-back 'dos. It's all about minimalism and rolling out of bed looking divine. Battling with bangs every single morning won't be on an A-lister's to-do list. It may be fun to imagine, but our jaws would be on the floor if we saw someone like Justin Bieber wearing a look like this.
Grace Kelly's head wraps
When considering the untold truth of Grace Kelly, there's a lot to unpack. The actor-turned-royal lived an interesting life behind closed doors, but to the public, there was one thing that was never in doubt: her fashion sense. Her wedding dress is still a source of inspiration for brides around the world, but some of her other style favorites are less influential.
Kelly loved to wear silk scarves or head wraps in her later years, as she did at a press conference in New York in 1977. Kelly certainly wasn't the only female celebrity to take a liking to the accessory, and Queen Elizabeth II remained a fan of a head scarf until her dying days. Sure, it's a fashion statement, but it's also a practical move that stops the wind from ravaging perfectly coiffed hair.
Kelly loved head wraps and scarves so much that there are even tutorials out there on how to tie them like her. With that being said, that's more for nostalgic or retro fashion fans than celebrities looking to glam it up. Stars are far more likely to reach for a bucket hat, a claw clip, or a sleek bun than they are for a silk scarf. If someone famous rocked up wearing a head wrap or scarf now, it would raise eyebrows as it would feel performative. We might love a vintage moment, but this is a trend best loved through photos rather than recreation.