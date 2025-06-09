Vintage 1970s Celeb Styles That Would Look Seriously Bizarre Today

The stunning transformation of John Travolta started in the 1970s. Starring roles in "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever" put him on the map not just as an actor but as a heartthrob. The movies also spawned some truly memorable looks, including this white suit with flared pants, waistcoat, and black shirt with an oversized collar. Nowadays, a night out at the club might mean a little bit of aftershave, a good pair of jeans, and a clean pair of sneakers, but back then, this look was the epitome of cool. It was normal for men (and women) to go all out when out on the party circuit, but anyone who might rock up to a bar wearing a three-piece suit now would just confuse fellow partygoers.

Regardless, Travolta in his white suit was one of the most memorable moments from the 1970s — so much so that the polyester number ended up in an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Musem in London back in 2012. Interestingly, it wasn't specially designed for the movie. Rather, it was bought from a men's clothing store in Brooklyn, New York. Film costume historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis explained the allure of the suit to The Guardian, saying, "Saturday Night Fever was actually a very dark little movie, and this suit, made of completely gross polyester, was the shining light, the symbol of aspiration and hope that shone in the film in that heart-stopping moment when it all comes together, the music, the lights, the suit, and Travolta dances in it," she said.