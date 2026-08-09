Thomas Haden Church Turned Down A Role In Saving Private Ryan. Here's What He Did Instead

Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" came out in 1998, and it was a massive hit from opening weekend. The first scenes, showing American forces landing on Omaha Beach, are harrowing and visceral, and it is considered one of the best war movies ever made. Inspired by a true story, it stars Tom Hanks as Captain Miller, who is trying to find and save the titular Private Ryan, played by Matt Damon. It could have also featured Thomas Haden Church, but he passed on the Spielberg movie for a chance to work with Marlon Brando.

"At the exact same time I was offered the lead in 'Free Money' with Charlie Sheen and Marlon Brando, I was offered a role in 'Saving Private Ryan,' Haden Church told The A.V. Club in 2008. "And I chose to march off to Canada to work with Marlon Brando." "Free Money" also stars Donald Sutherland and Mira Sorvino, just a few years after her Oscar win. Even with a strong cast, "Free Money" didn't do close to even half as well as "Saving Private Ryan." It was essentially a forgettable movie — it didn't even make it into movie theaters, and it has a 30% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The "Saving Private Ryan" role that Haden Church tested for was Sergeant Horvath. With Church out of the picture, the part was played by Tom Sizemore, one of the stars we sadly lost in 2023.