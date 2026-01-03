What The Cast Of Wings Is Doing Today
"Wings" wasn't the most critically acclaimed series of the '90s, but given that it ran from 1990-1997, it's nonetheless a sitcom that provided a lot of laughs to viewers while also creating a lot of fond and funny memories over the course of its eight seasons. Set at the fictional Tom Nevers Field Airport in Nantucket, Rhode Island, "Wings" revolved around brothers Joe and Brian Hackett (Tim Daly and Steven Weber), both pilots for Sandpiper Air, along with the other individuals at the airport, including Faye at the ticket desk, Helen at the lunch counter, Lowell the mechanic, competing airline owner Roy Biggins, local cabbie Antonio Scarpacci, and others.
"It wasn't 'Seinfeld,' it wasn't 'Friends,' it didn't really have a reputation as a 'hot' show, and it kind of made me feel a little bad," Daly told the AV Club in 2014. "I was like, 'Hey, how come nobody likes this show?' Well, in retrospect, being many years removed from it, I look back at it, and that show was really f***ing great! It's hilarious!"
After 172 episodes, "Wings" concluded its flight on NBC's primetime lineup, but it remains in syndication and on streaming services like Paramount+ even now, and it raised the profile of its various cast members in such a manner as to keep them gainfully employed ever since. Here's what the cast of "Wings" has been up to since the show went off the air.
Tim Daly went into Private Practice for several seasons
As the responsible, fastidious Joe Hackett, Tim Daly spent the entire run of "Wings" playing the straight man, which is only appropriate for an actor who has spent far more of his career doing drama than comedy. Indeed, even during the run of "Wings," he appeared in the miniseries "Alex Haley's Queen" and took on the role of cult leader David Koresh in the TV movie "In the Line of Duty: Ambush in Waco." It was also during the last seasons of "Wings" that Daly began voicing the titular character in "Superman: The Animated Series," a role he's also played in four animated films.
Although Daly has done some film work since wrapping "Wings," the majority of his time has been spent on the small screen, including a short-lived revival of "The Fugitive" (2000-2001), a small recurring role on "The Sopranos," and the single-season series "Eyes" (2005) and "The Nine" (2006-2007). In 2007, however, he landed on his first long-term post-"Wings" success, playing Dr. Pete Wilder on the "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff "Private Practice" for five seasons, which he followed with the underappreciated "Madam Secretary," where he played Henry McCord for six seasons and found love with costar Tea Leoni. The twosome began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2025.
And in case you thought Daly had bailed on comedy, fear not: He's currently on the Netflix sitcom "Leanne" as Leanne Morgan's love interest. "I had to say to [my husband] Chuck Morgan, 'I'm kissing Tim Daly in this episode, does that bother you?'" Leanne Morgan said in an appearance on the Today Show. "And he went, 'No,' because Chuck Morgan wants me to make money."
Steven Weber started practicing medicine at Chicago Med
When it comes to sitcoms, you can't have a straight man without someone to make the jokes in the first place. Enter Steven Weber as Joe's brother — and fellow Sandpiper Air pilot — Brian Hackett. Like Daly, Weber had been doing dramatic work prior to arriving on "Wings," but he came from a comedic background (his father was a nightclub performer and manager of Borscht Belt comedians), so when the series ended, he further embraced his comedic side more consistently than his sitcom sibling. Indeed, he did so before it ended, too, starring as Jonathan Harker in Mel Brooks' "Dracula: Dead and Loving It."
That said, Weber went really dark immediately after the end of "Wings," playing Jack Torrance in the TV miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "The Shining." After that, however, he co-starred with Craig Bierko in the film "Sour Grapes," written and directed by Larry David, after which he headlined his own sitcom, "Cursed," a.k.a. "The Weber Show." Since then, he's bounced between comedy and drama, including such series work as "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," along with arcs on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Brothers & Sisters," and "Murder in the First."
These days, Weber is a series regular on the NBC drama "Chicago Med," playing Dr. Dean Archer. "My character was supposed to have kind of a violent end," Weber told Telltale TV. "For some reason, about midway through my five-episode arc, they saw the efficacy of having this kind of character in the mix. So they decided to not go with his originally scripted ending and bring him back the next season." Five years later, he's still going strong.
Crystal Bernard started a music career
Even before Crystal Bernard was cast as Helen Chappel, the lunch counter operator and occasional cellist on "Wings" who would eventually go on to marry Joe Hackett, she had already firmly cemented herself in the sitcom world. In 1982, she appeared in the Garry Marshall film "Young Doctors in Love," which led to her immediately becoming a regular on "Happy Days," playing Richie Cunningham's cousin, K.C., for 15 episodes. From there, she bounced around, guesting on "The Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island" while popping up in a few films and TV movies, but in 1985 she joined the cast of the syndicated sitcom "It's a Living," keeping her gainfully employed for 93 episodes.
After "Wings" wrapped its run, Bernard did a few more TV movies, including three in 1999 alone ("The Secret Path," "A Face to Kill For," and "To Love, Honor and Betray"), but as "Wings" was beginning its final descent, she also began a music career. Bernard found minor success on the country charts with her singles "Have We Forgotten What Love Is" and "State of Mind," both from her 1996 album "Girl Next Door," after which she found slightly more substantial success on the Adult Contemporary charts with the title track from her 1999 album, "Don't Touch Me There."
Bernard has remained extremely quiet in recent years. In the mid-2000s, she did a pair of holiday movies — "Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus" and "Meet the Santas" — along with the 2007 Christian movie "Welcome to Paradise," but since the 2008 TV movie "Grave Misconduct," she's been completely off the radar.
David Schramm returned to his first home: the stage
As the blustering and perpetually irritable Roy Biggins, owner of Sandpiper Air's competitor, Aeromass, David Schramm sputtered his way through the entirety of "Wings," but the majority of his work both prior and subsequent to the sitcom was as a theater actor. Schramm started acting when he was a teenager and never stopped, scoring a full scholarship to the Juilliard School in 1968 and studying under Michael Kahn, later the artistic director of the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, DC. In 1983, Schramm secured his first TV role, playing Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara in the miniseries "Kennedy," and he went on to pop up in one-off roles in such series as "The Equalizer," "Miami Vice," and "Wiseguy," but it was "Wings" that made him a small-screen success.
"I knew when we started it was going to be a success, not just because the writers had been involved with 'Cheers,' 'Taxi,' and 'Mary Tyler Moore,'" Schramm told the New Jersey Star-Ledger in 2008. "But when we sat around the table reading the first script and I saw this buffoon they created for me, this pompous guy who said garish things to women, and all the other rich characters, I turned to Rebecca (Schull) and said, 'I think we've landed in a tub of butter.' And we did. If only I put the money I made under my mattress instead of in the stock market."
When "Wings" ended, Schramm left on-camera acting completely behind him, instead re-immersing himself into the world of theater, including a pair of Broadway performances: "London Assurance" (1997) and "Finian's Rainbow" (2009-2010). He died at age 73 on March 28, 2020.
Rebecca Schull found a new generation of fans via Suits
Like many of her "Wings" castmates, Rebecca Schull — who played flighty but frequently philosophical Sandpiper Air ticket agent Faye Cochran — got her start in the theater and had already been on Broadway a few times before making her way to television. When she finally stepped in front of the camera, she followed the same path as many New York theater actors by finding work on soap operas, including recurring roles on "Ryan's Hope" and "One Life to Live." From there, she began to pop up in one-off appearances in such series as "St. Elsewhere," "Newhart," and "Roseanne" before finally securing her role on "Wings."
After eight seasons of playing Faye, Schull pulled roles in a few high-profile films, among them "The Odd Couple II," "Analyze This" and its sequel, "Analyze That," and "United 93," and she made appearances on "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (as a different character), and "Damages." Younger audiences discovered her through a recurring role on "Suits" as Mike's grandmother, after which she had a recurring role on the ABC Family series "Chasing Life." Her most recent film, 2022's "Meet Cute," found Schull working alongside Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.
Although Schull — who is 96 as of this writing — is now ostensibly retired, she was recently spotlighted in a smile-inducing Forward article for sharing an apartment with a young Muslim woman 61 years her junior. "A lot of people ask me, 'Isn't it hard, after October 7, to live with a Jewish person with Israeli roots?'" said Schull's rooomate, Negin Nader Bazrafkan. "And I tell them, 'No, it's really not hard at all.'"
Thomas Haden Church became an Oscar nominee
Before taking on the role of Lowell, the quirky but decidedly knowledgeable mechanic for Sandpiper Air, Thomas Haden Church had only done a handful of projects, one of which was a TV movie with "Karate Kid" star William Zabka called "To Protect and Surf." After six seasons on "Wings," Church decided to move on to bigger and brighter things, starting with the Fox sitcom "Ned and Stacy," which he headlined with a pre-"Will & Grace" Debra Messing from 1995-1997.
The real turning point for Church's career came in 2004, when – after unsuccessful meetings for "Election" and "About Schmidt" — writer/director Alexander Payne knew him well enough to cast him as Jack Cole in the wine-centric dramedy "Sideways," co-starring Paul Giamatti, Virginia Madsen, and Sandra Oh. The role earned Church an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor and promptly made him a bankable character actor, resulting a steady stream of roles over the next few years, including playing the Sandman in "Spider-Man 3" and co-starring with such notable names as Eddie Murphy ("Imagine That"), Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper ("All About Steve"), and Emma Stone ("Easy A").
In more recent years, Church has made a return to television, starring alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the HBO series "Divorce," then appearing in the action comedy "Twisted Metal" on Peacock and the Netflix sitcom "Tires." Additionally, he's part of the ensemble of Netflix's "Wake Up, Dead Man." "I'm very proud of it," he told Decider. "Very, very proud of it. It's an intriguing story, an intriguing character, it's not like anything I've ever done, that's for sure."
Tony Shalhoub started solving mysteries and winning Emmys
If there's anyone in the supporting cast of "Wings" who definitely doesn't need an introduction, it's Tony Shalhoub, who played cabbie Antonio Scarpacci from season two through the end of the series' run, but his TV work was relatively limited before joining the cast. His theater work, however, had begun in 1980, and by the time he became a series regular on the show, he was already a Tony nominee for the 1992 play "Conversations with My Father." His first film was technically 1986's "Heartburn," where he played an airplane passenger, but his entire part was cut. He did, however, have roles in the critically-acclaimed 1989 drama "Longtime Companion," 1990's "Quick Change" (where he also played a cab driver), and the 1992 Coen brothers film "Barton Fink" before "Wings" came calling.
Almost immediately after "Wings," Shalhoub scored memorable supporting roles such as in "Men in Black," "Galaxy Quest," and three "Spy Kids" films. He also co-headlined a short-lived NBC sitcom with Neil Patrick Harris called "Stark Raving Mad," but just as Harris found "How I Met Your Mother," Shalhoub found "Monk." Shalhoub won three Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the role of Adrian Monk, and he found further small-screen success as Abe Weissman on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He reprised the role in 2023 for "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."
During the 2010s, Shalhoub also made a strong return to Broadway, earning Tony nods for his work in 2013's "Golden Boy" and 2014's "Act One" before finally scoring his first Tony in 2018 for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for "The Band's Visit."
Farrah Forke left Los Angeles to raise her twin sons
Given the sparks that regularly flew between Joe and Helen, it was only a matter of time before "Wings" added a potential love interest for Brian. Enter Farrah Forke as Alex Lambert, a Desert Storm veteran who moves to Nantucket to do helicopter tours. Born on January 12, 1968, in Corpus Christi, Texas, Forke moved to New York in order to pursue a career in acting, starting by studying at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. She made her on-camera debut in the 1991 film "Brain Twisters," after which she joined the cast of "Wings," which at that point was in its fourth season.
As an actress, Forke rarely let any moss grow under her feet: even while on "Wings," she worked on various TV movies, including an adaptation of "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and "Bionic Ever After?," in which Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers, i.e. the Six-Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, finally tied the knot. After leaving "Wings," she did a few episodes of "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" as attorney Mayson Drake and then starred in two short-lived sitcoms — 1995's "Dweebs" and 1996's "Mr. Rhodes" — before settling into a run of guest roles, including a three-episode arc on "Party of Five."
In 1999, Forke decided to leave Los Angeles and move to Taos, New Mexico, a spontaneous decision made after a visit to her father, who lived in the area. In the mid-2000s, she left acting behind in favor of raising her twin sons, Chuck and Wit. She later moved to Texas, where she died on February 25, 2022, of cancer.
Amy Yasbeck continues to honor her late husband, John Ritter
When Amy Yasbeck made her debut on "Wings" as Helen Chappel's older sister, Casey, she had already built a career for herself in film, including roles in "Pretty Woman," "Problem Child," "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," and "The Mask," not to mention guest spots on shows ranging from "Murder, She Wrote" and "Matlock" to "Designing Women" and "Dave's World."
While on "Wings," Yasbeck's character was abandoned by her husband, Stuart, played by the actor who would become her real-life husband: John Ritter. The couple married in 1999 and remained together until his sudden death in 2003. Since his passing, she has acted decidedly less than she once did, but she's made appearances on such series as "That's So Raven," "Hot in Cleveland," "Bones," "Modern Family," "Workaholics," and "Pretty Little Liars."
Since that episode of "Pretty Little Liars," which aired in 2016, Yasbeck has stepped away from acting almost completely, instead spending the majority of her time honoring the memory of her late husband with The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, an organization designed "to fund research, provide education, and raise awareness of thoracic aortic aneurysm and dissection." "When people say to me, 'I just loved your husband.' I'm, like, 'Oh, he loved you, too!'" Yazbek told "Good Morning America" in 2023. "They felt like he was part of the family, and I think that's why this mission of our family has become so wide: because they know John's arms wrap around them."
Brian Haley has worked with Clint Eastwood and the Coen brothers
Although he was the last significant addition to the cast of "Wings," Brian Haley only appeared in eight episodes as Budd Bronski, the retired Marine who stepped in to replace Lowell as resident mechanic at Sandpiper Air for the series' seventh season. Alas, he wasn't brought back for the final season, but it put him in a position to score some impressive credits as a character actor.
Haley subsequently co-starred in two series — "The Weird Al Show," where he played the superheroic Hooded Avenger, and Faith Ford's first post-"Murphy Brown" series, "Maggie Winters," where he played bartender Tom Vanderhulst — but it's arguable that he's been seen by far more folks in his film work. Among the directors Haley has worked with include Tim Burton ("Mars Attacks!"), the Coen brothers ("The Man Who Wasn't There"), Michael Bay ("Pearl Harbor"), Martin Scorsese ("The Departed"), Clint Eastwood ("Gran Torino"), Tony Scott ("The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3"), and Ivan Reitman ("Draft Day").
In 2007, Haley made his Broadway debut in "Deuce," playing tennis commentator Ryan Becker. Although he hasn't had a full-time gig since "Maggie Winters," Haley has found roles in such series as "Boardwalk Empire," "Orange is the New Black," and the miniseries "Escape at Dannemora." He was most recently seen playing Sen. Alan Chandler in a 2024 episode of "Law & Order."