What The Cast Of Wings Is Doing Today

"Wings" wasn't the most critically acclaimed series of the '90s, but given that it ran from 1990-1997, it's nonetheless a sitcom that provided a lot of laughs to viewers while also creating a lot of fond and funny memories over the course of its eight seasons. Set at the fictional Tom Nevers Field Airport in Nantucket, Rhode Island, "Wings" revolved around brothers Joe and Brian Hackett (Tim Daly and Steven Weber), both pilots for Sandpiper Air, along with the other individuals at the airport, including Faye at the ticket desk, Helen at the lunch counter, Lowell the mechanic, competing airline owner Roy Biggins, local cabbie Antonio Scarpacci, and others.

"It wasn't 'Seinfeld,' it wasn't 'Friends,' it didn't really have a reputation as a 'hot' show, and it kind of made me feel a little bad," Daly told the AV Club in 2014. "I was like, 'Hey, how come nobody likes this show?' Well, in retrospect, being many years removed from it, I look back at it, and that show was really f***ing great! It's hilarious!"

After 172 episodes, "Wings" concluded its flight on NBC's primetime lineup, but it remains in syndication and on streaming services like Paramount+ even now, and it raised the profile of its various cast members in such a manner as to keep them gainfully employed ever since. Here's what the cast of "Wings" has been up to since the show went off the air.