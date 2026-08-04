Chip & Joanna Gaines' 5 Kids Look More Grown Up Than Ever In New Family Footage

It's great to see people enjoying some family time, especially when they are fan-favorite reality stars. It's also fun to see how time flies, and we're not the only ones amazed at how old Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids look. One person on Instagram commented, "So wonderful! Take as many of those times as you can get. Kids grow & change so darn fast." Another wrote, "I have loved watching those children grow up."

It looks like the Gaines family enjoyed this vacation at their house near Aspen. It was actually highlighted on "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House," which featured an emotional Chip in the show's finale. His daughter, Ella Gaines, had been in charge of renovating and designing one of the guest houses at the property; despite their disagreements, Chip was deeply proud of his daughter's work, emphasizing the closeness of this family's bond. It's always fun to be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor, and from Joanna's recent Instagram post, it looks like the whole family has settled into the updated house very nicely.

It might be a few months before the entire family is together again, since both Drake and Ella are likely headed back to college after summer break. Joanna made an Instagram post in August 2025 about the emotions she was going through as Ella started college and Drake was leaving for his third year. She wrote, "They told me it would go by quicker than I think. That the days are slow but the years are fast. And darn it if they were right." Next year, it may be even more to take in with the possibility of three kids out of the nest — Duke has grown a lot, and is expected to graduate high school in 2027, so they should savor these summers.