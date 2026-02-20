Photos Of Chip & Joanna's Teen Son Duke Show How Much He's Changed (& Grown In Height)

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been mainstays of HGTV since their hit series "Fixer Upper" premiered in 2013. Fans of the show have gotten to watch Chip and Joanna's kids grow up — and they're growing up fast. Notably, Chip and Joanna have confessed that they eventually came to regret putting their little ones on TV, though the fact remains that some of them aren't quite so little anymore. The pair's oldest, Drake Gaines, went off to college in 2023, with their second-oldest, Ella Gaines, following suit in 2025. And while more recent photos of Ella show how much she's changed since her days as an HGTV kid, her and Drake's younger brother Duke Gaines, who turned 17 in May 2025, isn't too far behind.

A January 2026 Instagram post made by Chip not only highlights the Gaines family's deep affinity for baseball, but also shows just how much Duke has grown since first appearing on "Fixer Upper." In one of the photos Chip shared, Duke can be seen winding up for a pitch. Compare that to a separate photo Chip posted of Duke and his siblings on Instagram back in 2018, and it really just goes to show how much can change in eight short years — something all parents, the Gaines' very much included — know all too well.

"Knowing that [the older kids] will be gone in the next few years, I've made a conscious decision to create micro-moments, to feel in the now with our family, just be really more intentional with our time together," Joanna said in a January 2025 interview with People, adding, "And hopefully, try and slow it all down a bit!"