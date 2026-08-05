Royal Family Is 'Delighted' To Announce The Birth Of Princess Eugenie's Daughter With Sweet Photo
The royal family keeps growing by the minute! Princess Eugenie, whose style transformation has been stunning, just transformed herself once again, this time into a mother of three. As per tradition, the palace was the first to hear the news and first to announce it. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal," the notice read.
The proud dad, who married Eugenie in 2018, took their daughter's first photo, which was shared both by the royal family and by the new mom herself. It shows the baby from the rear, wearing a pale pink onesie with wing details and a newborn hat with pink hearts. "Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!!" the princess wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond in love with our girlie."
🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.
The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Their Majesties The King... pic.twitter.com/6CvFVzX43h
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2026
The newest little royal is sure to get lots of love and attention from her two big brothers. Eugenie's firstborn, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, turned five in February 2026; Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank celebrated his third birthday four months later. At the time of writing, the family hadn't yet announced their daughter's name; members of The Firm typically wait two to four days before letting the public in on the name choice. (Even though the baby's birth month coincides with August's name, we're guessing they won't go vice versa and name her February.)
Fascinating facts about the littlest royal
Right now, little Baby Brooksbank is too busy sleeping, eating, and receiving millions of kisses to realize her place in the world. She'll learn all about her impressive family lineage in time. The very moment she was born, Princess Eugenie's baby became 15th in line to the throne, as the granddaughter of the former Prince Andrew. She'll move up a notch once her cousin, William, Prince of Wales, becomes king, but she can't realistically hope to get any closer than that.
Like her big brothers, Eugenie's daughter won't get a royal title; the "prince" and "princess" honoraries are reserved solely for the monarch's children and grandchildren. Eugenie's children are King Charles III's great-nephews and great-niece. If Baby Brooksbank marries into nobility, she'll assume a title according to her husband's rank (countess, marchioness, viscountess, duchess, and so on). The same rules apply to her cousins, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and Athena Elizabeth Rose, daughters of Princess Beatrice.
Having made her arrival on August 3, the tiny royal was born in the same month as several of her relatives. Her Aunt Beatrice's birthday is August 8, and her great-aunt, Princess Anne, has hers on the 15th. Closer still, the baby was one day shy of sharing a birthday with cousin Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the late Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. All these women's birth dates make them Leos — appropriately, the regal lion of the zodiac.
Eugenie's daughter holds the distinction of being the only British royal to be born in Portugal. The Brooksbanks hold dual residencies there and in London because of their respective careers. She's not the only family member born outside the U.K., though, as her second cousin, Princess Lilibet, made her debut in California five years earlier.