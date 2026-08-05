Royal Family Is 'Delighted' To Announce The Birth Of Princess Eugenie's Daughter With Sweet Photo

The royal family keeps growing by the minute! Princess Eugenie, whose style transformation has been stunning, just transformed herself once again, this time into a mother of three. As per tradition, the palace was the first to hear the news and first to announce it. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal," the notice read.

The proud dad, who married Eugenie in 2018, took their daughter's first photo, which was shared both by the royal family and by the new mom herself. It shows the baby from the rear, wearing a pale pink onesie with wing details and a newborn hat with pink hearts. "Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!!" the princess wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond in love with our girlie."

🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces. Their Majesties The King... pic.twitter.com/6CvFVzX43h — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2026

The newest little royal is sure to get lots of love and attention from her two big brothers. Eugenie's firstborn, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, turned five in February 2026; Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank celebrated his third birthday four months later. At the time of writing, the family hadn't yet announced their daughter's name; members of The Firm typically wait two to four days before letting the public in on the name choice. (Even though the baby's birth month coincides with August's name, we're guessing they won't go vice versa and name her February.)